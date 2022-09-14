ORANGE CITY — The Indian Hills men’s golf team opened up the 2022-23 campaign in dominant fashion as the Warriors roared to a 34-stroke victory at the Siouxland Invitational. Indian Hills, ranked eighth in the nation, shot an 28-under 836 to claim the team title.
“I'm happy with how our guys played in the first event of the year,” stated IHCC head golf coach Michael Wetrich. “Seeing so many players under par and playing consistent golf is a great sign for the future."
The Warriors took home the top five individual scores and seven of the top 15 marks in the two-day, 54-hole event. Sophomore Damien Osner brought home the top individual honor with a low score of nine-under-par 206.
Osner finished four strokes ahead of the trio of second-place finishers that included Indian Hills teammates Mitchell Revie, Njorogoe Kibugu and Taimur Malik. Warrior freshman Gaspar Glaudas placed fifth overall at four-under-par with a three-round total of 211 followed by freshman Edouard Cereto’s eighth-place finish at 214 (-1). IHCC freshman Grant Greazal tied for 15th place overall with a 218 (+3).
Osner, who captured two first-place individual finishes as a freshman in 2021, claimed his third-career title after posting three consecutive rounds in the 60’s. The sophomore opened up action on Monday in Sioux Center at The Ridge Golf Club with back-to-back rounds of 69 before firing a three-under-par 68 at the Landsmeer Golf Club in Orange City on Tuesday.
Osner posted just two bogeys over the course of 54 holes, the best performance out of the 83 golfer field while also tying for the most pars at 38. Following a slow start in the opening round Monday, Revie bounced back in a big way with a 68 in the second round before finishing off the event with a 67, tied for the lowest round.
The second-place finish and five-under-par total was the best showing in Revie’s collegiate career. Revie also finished with a tournament-best 16 birdies
Njoroge opened his collegiate career with one of the most impressive starts in Indian Hills history as the freshman fired a 67 to jump ahead of the field after the first round. Njoroge finished the event with a one-under-par second round and a one-over-par round over the final 18 holes on Tuesday.
Malik’s second round 68 helped propel the freshman into the three-way tie after shooting par in round one and a one-under-par in the final round. Glaudas joined Revie and Njoroge with low rounds with a 67 in the second round to round out the top-five Warrior sweep.
Cereto also had a strong showing in the second round with a 69 for the Warriors. The freshman added an eagle on the par-5 483-yard 15th hole at the Landsmeer Club on Tuesday to score in the top-10.
Greazal finished the the event with the fourth-most birdies of the week with 13, including five in the opening round after firing an even-par.
Indian Hills is back in action for the one-day, 36-hole Bent Tree Intercollegiate Showcase at the Bent Tree Golf Course in Council Bluffs. Action tees off next Monday morning and concludes next Tuesday.
"We’re looking forward to the Iowa Western event next week," Wetrich said.
