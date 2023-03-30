JUCO golf: No. 10 IHCC takes third at Butler Invite

Indian Hills freshman Shinju Aoki, seen here chipping to the green during action earlier this season at the Lindenwood Invitational, tied for 11th overall with a one-over-par 211 in just his second-career collegiate event on Tuesday at the Butler Invitational. Aoki, competing unattached, posted an opening round of 69 before firing a 70 and 72 to close out the event.