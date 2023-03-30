JUCO golf: No. 10 IHCC takes third at Butler Invite

INDIANAPOLIS, IN — The 10th-ranked Indian Hills men's golf team placed third overall at the Butler Invitational at the Highland Golf and Country Club on Tuesday. The Warriors posted a three-round score of eight-over-par 848.
Competing as the lone junior college program in the 11-team field, the Warriors recorded round scores of 283-278-287 to finish just four strokes back of second-place and tournament host Butler University. NCAA Division I program Ball State University placed first overall with a 22-under-par 818.
Indian Hills was led by freshman Shinju Aoki, who tied for 11th overall with a one-over-par 211 in just his second-career collegiate event. Aoki, competing unattached, posted an opening round of 69 before firing a 70 and 72 to close out the event.
Teammates Edouard Cereto and Gaspar Glaudas tied for 15th overall for the Warriors with a two-over-par 212. Taimur Malik tied for 18th overall with a three-over-par 213 while Mitchell Revie and Jose Miguel Ramirez rounded out the scoring for the Warriors tied for 42nd overall.
As a team, the Warriors posted the second-most birdies with 44 across the two-day event, led by 10 apiece from Glaudas and Ramirez. Aoki was one of just two players in the 88-player field to register an eagle.
Aoki birdied two of the final six holes in the third round to secure the top finish for the Warriors. Cereto's third round 69 catapulted the freshman up 16 places on the final day to produce a strong finish.
Glaudas was one of just 10 individuals to record a round of 67 or better with his 67 in the second round on Monday. Also included in that group was Revie who posted an opening round score of 67 to spark the Warriors.
Next up for Indian Hills is the Prairie Dunes Collegiate, held at the historic Prairie Dunes Golf Course in Kansas. Action gets underway on Monday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.