MARSHALL, MO – Seventh-ranked Indian Hills continued a dominant run throughout the fall golf season on Tuesday, scoring a second straight team at the Missouri Valley College Fall Invitational on the Indian Foothills Golf Course.
Freshman Damian Osner carded a 12-under 204 to take home top individual honors for the Warriors.
"It was another great event," stated IHCC head men's golf coach John Mulholland. "There were red numbers all over the board. It was another great chance to show off our talent as a team."
Competing at the nine-team invite, the Warriors fired an 8-under 280 on the opening day despite unfavorable wind conditions in Marshall. The Warriors wrapped up the second round on Tuesday with its most impressive round of the event, posting a 14-under 274, completing the two-day, 54-hole tournament with a 7-under 281 in the third round to win by 18 strokes.
The Warriors placed six individuals inside the top-10, headlined by Osner's second collegiate individual victory. Osner previously won the Blue River Classic on Sept. 8-9.
After a 1-under 71 in the first round on Monday, Osner responded with a tournament-low 66 in the second round and finished up play with a 67 to win the invite by three strokes.
"Damian did a great job of getting himself in a position to win," Mulholland noted. "It's his second win this month and, for sure, won't be his last."
Osner's victory earns a spot in the World Amateur Golf Ranking (WAGR) for winning a 54-hole event. Warrior teammate Frank Vucic, the winner last week of the individual title at the John A. Logan Invitational placed second overall at the MVC Fall Invite firing scores of 70-70-67 for another impressive showing.
"Frank was impressive again and played very well over the whole event," Mulholland added. "His calm confidence is a huge reason for his play."
Ryan Thomas and Cole Davis each shot 7-under 207 to tie for fourth place overall at the event. Thomas fired back-to-back rounds of 69 to close out the tournament while Davis joined Osner with a tournament-low score of 66 in the second round.
"Ryan and Cole both showed they have the ability to go low consistently which is what every coach wants to see," added Mulholland.
Jaskaran Sohal put together his best performance of the season with a 5-under 211, finishing with back-to-back rounds of 69 to tie for seventh overall. Mitchell Revie shot a 4-under 212 to tie for ninth overall after an opening round of 68.
Max T. Hartmann and Thomas Choi rounded out the team scoring after shooting even par throughout the tournament.
Indian Hills has won two straight team titles after finishing first at the rain-shortened John A. Logan Invitational last week, finishing the two-round tournament with an even-par team score of 568. Mulholland touched on the quality efforts from the entire team through the early portion of the season.
"Everyone here is working to compete at an elite level and that's what we try to do every time we go play," Mulholland said. "It's nice knowing we have guys who can shoot low scores on any given day. Having everyone shoot a round under par in this event was exactly what I wanted to see. Everyone on the roster has now earned their name on their bag."