JUCO golf: Warriors charge late at Prairie Dunes

OTTUMWA — The Indian Hills men's golf team battled back on the final day of competition at the Prairie Dunes Collegiate Tuesday to place third overall at the historic Prairie Dunes Golf Course.
After shooting a 32-over 312 through the first 18 holes on Monday, the Warriors entered Tuesday in 10th-place overall. The Warriors climbed the leaderboard throughout the final 18 holes on Tuesday and put together a stellar back nine that resulted in the team jumping seven spots overall in the team standings.
Three different Warriors birdied the 18th hole on Tuesday to card a 5-over 285 for the team, tied with Iowa Western Community College for the lowest round of the two-day event. The Reivers took home top honors with a first-place finish at 15-over 575.
"Really proud of the team," stated IHCC head coach Michael Wetrich. "After a disappointing day yesterday, they really battled back hard. They climbed up the leaderboard early and got in a groove. The guys all kept their mental game strong."
Freshman Frank Vucic shot an even-par 70 on Tuesday to tie for 15th-place overall with an 8-over 148. Vucic, the reigning Iowa Community College Athletic Conference (ICCAC) Athlete of the Week, fired five birdies on the day, including one on No. 18.
Thomas Choi put together a strong performance for the Warriors after joining Vucic with an even 70 on the final day. Choi tied for 21st overall at 9-over 149 thanks to an eagle on the par-5 seventh hole on Tuesday.
Max T. Hartmann also birdied No. 18 to shoot a 70 on the final day to tie for 23rd overall. Ryan Thomas shot a 1-over 71 to climb the leaderboard on the final day to tie for 36th overall. All five Warriors competing improved on the final day as Jaskaran Sohal shot four shots better on day two to tie for 38th overall.
Wetrich noted the team's final push on Tuesday as a positive boost moving forward.
"We had a solid back nine today and that's something we can definitely build on moving forward," Wetrich said.
The Warriors shot an 18-over 595 in the 36-hole Butler Spring Invitational. Competing against four-year universities from the likes of the Big East and Missouri Valley Conferences, the Warriors were led by Ryan Thomas, who fired a 5-over 145 to tie for 17th overall over the course of two days. Thomas tied for the best mark on Par 5's, shooting 3-under throughout the tournament.
As a team, the Warriors shot 4-under on Par 5's, tied with Green Bay for the best mark of the invite. Indian Hills collected 17 birdies overall.
Hartmann tied for 27th overall with a 7-over 147 at Butler. Choi finished third for the Warriors with a 10-over 150.
The Warriors will head to Pheasant Ridge Golf Course on Saturday to take on the University of Northern Iowa in medal match play. The two programs will compete for 36 holes in the exhibition match.