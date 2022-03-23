ST. CHARLES, Mo. — After a surreal and sudden end to their first tournament of the spring, the Indian Hills men's golf team made a push in the final round of the team's second tournament. The Warriors finished third at the Lindenwood Invitational, posting a team total of 891 in the three-round event coming up just seven shots out of first place.
The sixth-ranked Warriors were sitting in fourth place in after the opening day of the TankLogix/Ranchland Hills Invitational in Texas last week with a with a 2-over-par two-round score of 562. The final round of the tournament, however was called off as six players and a coach on the New Mexico Junior College team that sat in second place in the tournament were killed in a two-car accident traveling back from the opening day of the tournament on Mar. 15.
The Warriors opened up play at Lindenwood on Monday with a 19-over 303 before posting a 293 in the second round, tied for the second lowest round at the invite. Indian Hills fired a 295 over the final 18 holes on Tuesday, the second-best mark of the day to jump three spots in the team standings and finish third overall.
Indian Hills finished behind Missouri Science and Technical College as well as tournament host Lindenwood University. The Warriors placed ahead of junior college opponents Iowa Western Community College, Kirkwood Community College, and Southwestern Community College in the 13-team field.
The Warriors were led by the top-ranked golfer in the National Junior College Athletic Association (NJCAA), freshman Frank Vucic, who placed second overall with a 2-over 215. Vucic carded back-to-back rounds of 71 on Monday before shooting a 73 in the final round to place just one stroke behind Webster University's Will Hocker.
Vucic, who was tapped as the top-ranked golfer at the NJCAA DI level entering the spring season, recorded his fourth second-place finish of the year.
Ryan Thomas carded a 223 to tie for 12th place overall for the Warriors. Thomas improved in each round and tallied a 73 over the final 18 holes, tied for the second-best mark of the round.
Max T. Hartmann tied for 28th overall while Mitchell Revie tied for 30th overall. Cole Davis bounced back in the final round with a 73 to help the Warriors surge to their third-place finish.
Indian Hills is back in action in Indiana at the Butler Spring Invitational. The two-day, three-round tournament tees off on Monday morning at the Highland Country Club in Indianapolis.