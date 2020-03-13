JACKSON, TN — The Indian Hills golf team opened the spring portion of the season with a second-place finish at The Grover Page Classic. The Warriors edged Green Bay by a single shot, trailing only the host school, UT-Martin, after the 54-hole event by 23 shots.
"With the wind, rain and fastest greens we will see all year, we had our work cut out for us from the get go," said IHCC head golf coach John Mulholland. "Along with playing against a bunch of NCAA DI teams, we knew we would need to perform in the first round to have any chance of taking home a trophy."
Indian Hills had five of the top-20 golfers, led by freshman Thomas Burou who tied for fourth earning a place on the all-tournament team. Burou got better as the meet went along, opening with a 75 over the Jackson Country Club course and following with rounds of 73 and 71.
"Thomas made a statement with his final round 71 that tied the low round of the day," said Mulholland.
Burou's 219 total was two shots better than teammate Antoine Sale, who wound up in a tie for eighth at 221. Sale, in his first tourney for IHCC, shot 76-72-73 over the par-72 course.
"Antoine got off to a great start as a Warrior," Mulholland said. "I expect him to gain a lot of confidence from this week and use it moving forward."
Three Warriors squeezed into the top 20. Jesse MacNaughtan placed 17th while Harry Fearn and Ethan Keane finished in a tie for 19th place. The best round was a 72 for Fearn in the second round.
"A lot of positives for Ethan and Jesse with their final round 73s, which could have been much lower except for a few short misses down the stretch," Mulholland said.
As one of only two NJCAA two-year schools in the nine-team field, Indian Hills was 38 shots ahead of John A. Logan. The Warriors had team scores of 300-301-299 for a 900 total. UT-Martin shot 877.
"It's always good to start off with a higher level event to kick off the spring and see where we are at," Mulholland said. "It was a really good team effort, but individually we know we could have done better with our execution of shots on the greens."
Indian Hills was next scheduled to compete at the Lion Invitational in Trophy Club, Texas next week. Both that tournament and IHCC's scheduled trip to Kansas for the Rockhurst Invitational have now been cancelled due to the NJCAA announcement that all spring competitions have been suspended until April 3 based on the evolving COVID-19 coronavirus public health threat.
The Warriors next scheduled meet, barring a possible extension of the season, would be at the Prairie Dunes Collegiate in Hutchinson, Kansas, starting on April 6.