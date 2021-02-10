COUNCIL BLUFFS — Two trends have emerged through the first six games of the season for the Indian Hills basketball team.
In some ways on Wednesday night, the 12th-ranked Warriors bucked both trends. Indian Hills rolled to an easy road victory at Iowa Western, using a decided edge in the post to stymie the Reivers in an 85-49 victory at Kanesville Arena.
Unlike their first three road games of the season, Indian Hills (6-1) made sure there would be no late drama early on against Iowa Western. The Warriors hit on six of their first 10 shots from the field, all coming within the first five minutes, on the way to building a 14-2 lead against the Reivers.
Iowa Western got as close as 14-6 on a jumper by Kaeden Lawary with 14:21 left in the first half. Indian Hills would answer scoring the next 10 points with Chris Payton scoring a pair of shots inside the 3-point arc while Tyem Freeman added a 3-pointer as the Warriors opened a 24-6 lead less than eight minutes into the game.
Freeman led a balanced scoring effort for the Warriors with 19 points, sinking all three shots from 3-point territory. Payton provided IHCC with his first double-double of the season, going 6-7 from the field while scoring 18 points and hauling in 14 rebounds.
Levar Wailliams added 13 points and five assists for the Warriors. Taj Anderson scored 12 points for IHCC while Jones added 10 points, six rebounds and a pair of assists.
Dhashon Dyson was the only Iowa Western player to reach double figures on Wednesday, finishing with 10 points. The Reivers (4-3) missed 23 of 26 shots from 3-point range, bringing their shooting percentage for the game down to 29 percent (20-69) while being outrebounded by the Warriors 57-29.
Indian Hills returns home on Saturday. The 12th-ranked Warriors welcome in Iowa Central to the Hellyer Student Life Center. Tip off is set for 3 p.m.