RIVER GROVE, ILL — J'Vonne Hadley closed out a season-best 19-point scoring night by scoring the final three points of a top-25 thriller on Wednesday night for the 15th-ranked Indian Hills men's basketball team at No. 23 Triton. Hadley sank a tiebreaking jumper with 31 seconds left before adding a free throw to close out a 77-74 Warrior win.
In a game that saw no lead grow larger than seven points, Hadley corralled a loose ball in the corner and buried a jumper inside the three-point line to give the Warriors a 76-74 lead. Hadley added a free throw and a steal in the closing seconds to secure the win in IHCC's fifth game this season against a ranked opponent.
Hadley scored 13 of his season-high 19 points in the second half for the Warriors. Braxton Bayless added 14 points on 6-9 shooting, Taj Anderson scored 12 points after connecting on four shots from three-point range while Davin Zeigler finished the night with 10 points.
The Warriors forced 18 Triton turnovers on the night as Hadley and freshman Enoch Kalambay each collected three steals. Indian Hills improves to 4-0 all-time against Triton.
In a matchup between the IHCC's top-10 defense and Triton's top-10 offense, both sides battled back-and-forth early on Wednesday night. The first half saw a total of 10 lead changes and four ties as Indian Hills held the largest lead of the first 20 minutes with a 24-17 edge.
Zeigler paced the Warriors with eight first half points as Indian Hills led 41-38 at the break. Indian Hills extended its lead to six on multiple occasions in the second half, but the Trojans stayed within striking distance.
With a minute to go in the second half, Brandon Muntu connected on a jumper for Triton to tie the game at 74, the game's first tie since the first half. With the game all square, Hadley collected an offensive rebound in the corner and fired a jumper with a hand in his face to regain the lead for the Warriors.
After a defensive stop, Hadley knocked down a free throw to extend the lead and gathered the loose ball on the ensuing inbound to send the Warriors to its third win over a nationally-ranked foe this year. The game-winning basket was the second of the year over a ranked opponent in the state of Illinois for Hadley after scoring the game winner in IHCC's 76-74 win over second-ranked John A. Logan at the Mattoon Classic on Nov. 23.
Indian Hills returns to Iowa Community College Athletic Conference (ICCAC) action on Saturday night at Marshalltown Community College. Tip-off between the 15th-ranked Warriors and Tigers is set for 7 p.m.