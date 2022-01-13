Indian Hills sophomore J'Vonn Hadley (13), seen here going up for a shot over Evan Decker (10) during a 92-58 win over Northeast at the Hellyer Student Life Center in Ottumwa on Dec. 11, scored a season-high 19 points including the tiebreaking jumper with 31 seconds left in 15th-ranked IHCC's 77-74 win at No. 23 Triton College on Wednesday night.