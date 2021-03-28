ESTHERVILLE – The most unique season in the history of the Indian Hills men's basketball program will include a very familiar accomplishment.
The 10th-ranked Warriors built a 10-point halftime lead and never looked back, completing a sweep of the regular-season home-and-home series with Iowa Lakes on Saturday with an 84-67 win. The victory clinches the outright Iowa Community College Athletic Conference regular-season title, the 13th straight year Indian Hills has won a regular-season regional championship and the first won during a season in which all NJCAA Division I and Division II ICCAC teams played each other in over 20 home-and-home games between the schools.
"That's about as good of basketball as we've played all year right there," IHCC head men's basketball coach Hank Plona said after Saturday's win. "It would not surprise me one bit if Iowa Lakes makes a run in the national tournament at their level (NJCAA Division II). I could pick apart a few things, but man, I thought everybody contributed, and I thought we played very, very well."
"I thought, for 40 minutes, we had a complete team effort on both ends of the floor. That's what basketball is about."
Ryan Hall and Dillon Carlson, who combined to score 35 points for the Lakers in a 101-92 loss at the Hellyer Student Life Center two weeks earlier, combined to miss all 11 field goal attempts in Saturday's rematch. Iowa Lakes shot just 33 percent (23-69) from the field as the Warriors adjusted to the balanced attack that helped the Lakers build a second half lead on Mar. 13 in the first meeting of the season with Indian Hills.
"We executed our game plan defensively," Plona said. "We took away their shooters, rebounded against the best rebounding team in the league, obviously shot the ball well and played with confidence. I think that was the best team effort that we've had all year right there."
Indian Hills (18-2) never trailed in Saturday's rematch with the Lakers. Iowa Lakes drew even at 15-15 with 9:25 remaining in the first half before the Warriors sank three straight shots from 3-point territory to open a 24-15 lead.
"Sometimes you're really proud of a win because you know you fight through the ups and downs of game and get the win," Plona said. "This was different. This one was as good of basketball as this team has ever played."
Iowa Lakes cut IHCC's 10-point halftime lead down to 43-36 when Caleb Johnson banked in a 3-pointer with 16:30 left. The Warriors responded with a 14-4 run that was punctuated by Curtis Jones, who sank three straight 3-pointers to put Indian Hills up 57-40 with 10 minutes left.
The Lakers chipped away at the deficit, getting as close as 72-62 on a lay-up by Keshawn Pegues with 2:52 left. Chris Payton responded by scoring six of IHCC's next eight points, putting the Warriors up 80-62 with 1:04 to go.
"I thought we played with a passion that looked like what Indian Hills basketball should look like," Plona said. "If we continue to do this, hopefully we can build on it and I think we have a chance against anybody."
Jones led the IHCC scoring with 20 points. Taj Anderson followed with 17.
Freeman just missed a double-double for the Warriors, scoring 14 points while grabbing nine rebounds. Payton, however, was able to notch a second straight double-double scoring 11 points while leading IHCC with 10 rebounds in the regional-championship clincher.
Braxton Bayless reached double figures with 10 points for IHCC. Xzavier Jones and Caleb Johnson led Iowa Lakes (13-7) with 14 points apiece while Carlson added 11 points for the Lakers.
Saturday's game at Iowa Lakes was the final road contest of the regular season for the Warriors. Indian Hills would not have to travel again until either playing in the NJCAA district championship at the winner of the Region 13 tournament on Apr. 10 or the NJCAA Division I national tournament at Hutchinson, Kansas being held Apr. 19-24.
The 10th-ranked Warriors return home for their regular-season finale against 12-8 Kirkwood on Wednesday night. Indian Hills will honor their sophomore players including Payton, Nickelson, Gabe Oliveira, Levar Williams and Theo Bourgeois prior to the tipoff at 7 p.m.
"We don't have a lot of time left together," Plona said. "This has been a very challenging, difficult, strange year and I know this group really enjoys the opportunity to play with each other. We want to keep this thing going as long as we can."