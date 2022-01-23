OTTUMWA – On a night dedicated to the successful history of Indian Hills athletics, the Warrior basketball team put on a vintage performance.
J'Vonne Hadley paced a torrid attack on both ends of the floor, leading IHCC with 24 points, seven rebounds, five assists and a pair of blocks as the Warriors topped the century mark in points for the first time this season winning 112-72 over Kankakee on Saturday during Hall-of-Fame night at the Hellyer Student Life Center. Indian Hills quickly overcame a 5-0 lead in the opening minute by the visiting Cavaliers, allowing just one field goal over a seven-minute stretch in which IHCC outscored Kankakee 18-2 to build a double-digit lead.
"I feel like we're clicking on all cylinders," Hadley said. "We really focused on this game. We knew we've been struggling a little bit more at home, so we were kind of figuring out what we needed to do differently if anything. It just came down to bringing a lot of energy right from the start and connect on the first punch before they punched us by coming out and playing how we play."
Indian Hills (17-5) will host games on consecutive nights this week, welcoming in DMACC on Tuesday night before Sauk Valley pays a visit to the Hellyer Center in a game that was originally postponed due to weather back on Dec. 15.
JUCO BASKETBALL
No. 16 Indian Hills 112, Kankakee 72
KANKAKEE (13-7)
Jaylen Jennings 7-11 5-8 20, Isaiah Placide 4-12 3-3 13, Christian Roberts 3-12 5-5 11, Robert Stroud 4-6 1-2 9, Alex Stal 2-4 0-0 6, James Franklin, Jr. 2-5 0-1 5, Joshua Holmes 2-4 0-0 4, Kevin Vance 0-0 3-4 3, Amiri Young 0-6 1-2 1, Kason Williams 0-2 0-0 0, Jackson Bisungu 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 24-62 18-25 72.
INDIAN HILLS (17-5)
J'Vonne Hadley 7-10 9-10 24, Eddiean Tirado 5-7 0-0 15, Taj Anderson 5-12 3-4 14, Ahren Freeman 5-5 3-4 13, Andre Harris 5-7 0-0 10, Adetokumbo Bakare 3-6 0-0 8, Enoch Kalambay 3-8 2-2 8, Davin Zeigler 2-4 3-4 7, Leeroy Odiahi 2-3 1-2 5, Braxton Bayless 1-4 2-2 4, Yacine Toumi 2-7 0-0 4. Totals 40-73 23-28 112.
Halftime—Indian Hills 55-30. 3-Point Goals—Kankakee 6-22 (Stal 2-4, Placide 2-5, Franklin, Jr. 1-2, Jennings 1-4, Stroud 0-1, Holmes 0-1, Williams 0-1, Young 0-4), Indian Hills 9-29 (Tirado 5-7, Baker 2-5, Hadley 1-1, Anderson 1-8, Toumi 0-2, Zeigler 0-2, Kalambay 0-4). Rebounds—Kankakee 31 (Vance 8), Indian Hills 48 (Hadley 7). Assists—Kankakee 7 (Franklin, Jr., Young 2), Indian Hills 24 (Bayless, Hadley 5). Steals—Kankakee 4 (Franklin, Jr., Placide, Stroud, Vance), Indian Hillls 13 (Anderson, Tirado 3). Blocks—Kankakee 2 (Placide, Vance), Indian Hills 4 (Hadley 2). Total Fouls—Kankakee 22, Indian Hills 22. Turnovers—Kankakee 21, Indian Hills 15.