Warriors roll past Kankakee

Indian Hills sophomore Taj Anderson (3) drives to the basket during junior college basketball action against Kankakee on Saturday night at the Hellyer Student Life Center in Ottumwa.

 Scott Jackson/The Courier

OTTUMWA – On a night dedicated to the successful history of Indian Hills athletics, the Warrior basketball team put on a vintage performance.

J'Vonne Hadley paced a torrid attack on both ends of the floor, leading IHCC with 24 points, seven rebounds, five assists and a pair of blocks as the Warriors topped the century mark in points for the first time this season winning 112-72 over Kankakee on Saturday during Hall-of-Fame night at the Hellyer Student Life Center. Indian Hills quickly overcame a 5-0 lead in the opening minute by the visiting Cavaliers, allowing just one field goal over a seven-minute stretch in which IHCC outscored Kankakee 18-2 to build a double-digit lead.

"I feel like we're clicking on all cylinders," Hadley said. "We really focused on this game. We knew we've been struggling a little bit more at home, so we were kind of figuring out what we needed to do differently if anything. It just came down to bringing a lot of energy right from the start and connect on the first punch before they punched us by coming out and playing how we play."

Indian Hills (17-5) will host games on consecutive nights this week, welcoming in DMACC on Tuesday night before Sauk Valley pays a visit to the Hellyer Center in a game that was originally postponed due to weather back on Dec. 15.

JUCO BASKETBALL

No. 16 Indian Hills 112, Kankakee 72

KANKAKEE (13-7)

Jaylen Jennings 7-11 5-8 20, Isaiah Placide 4-12 3-3 13, Christian Roberts 3-12 5-5 11, Robert Stroud 4-6 1-2 9, Alex Stal 2-4 0-0 6, James Franklin, Jr. 2-5 0-1 5, Joshua Holmes 2-4 0-0 4, Kevin Vance 0-0 3-4 3, Amiri Young 0-6 1-2 1, Kason Williams 0-2 0-0 0, Jackson Bisungu 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 24-62 18-25 72.

INDIAN HILLS (17-5)

J'Vonne Hadley 7-10 9-10 24, Eddiean Tirado 5-7 0-0 15, Taj Anderson 5-12 3-4 14, Ahren Freeman 5-5 3-4 13, Andre Harris 5-7 0-0 10, Adetokumbo Bakare 3-6 0-0 8, Enoch Kalambay 3-8 2-2 8, Davin Zeigler 2-4 3-4 7, Leeroy Odiahi 2-3 1-2 5, Braxton Bayless 1-4 2-2 4, Yacine Toumi 2-7 0-0 4. Totals 40-73 23-28 112.

Halftime—Indian Hills 55-30. 3-Point Goals—Kankakee 6-22 (Stal 2-4, Placide 2-5, Franklin, Jr. 1-2, Jennings 1-4, Stroud 0-1, Holmes 0-1, Williams 0-1, Young 0-4), Indian Hills 9-29 (Tirado 5-7, Baker 2-5, Hadley 1-1, Anderson 1-8, Toumi 0-2, Zeigler 0-2, Kalambay 0-4). Rebounds—Kankakee 31 (Vance 8), Indian Hills 48 (Hadley 7). Assists—Kankakee 7 (Franklin, Jr., Young 2), Indian Hills 24 (Bayless, Hadley 5). Steals—Kankakee 4 (Franklin, Jr., Placide, Stroud, Vance), Indian Hillls 13 (Anderson, Tirado 3). Blocks—Kankakee 2 (Placide, Vance), Indian Hills 4 (Hadley 2). Total Fouls—Kankakee 22, Indian Hills 22. Turnovers—Kankakee 21, Indian Hills 15.

— Scott Jackson can be reached at sjackson@ottumwacourier.com. Follow him on Twitter@CourierScott.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you