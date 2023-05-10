OTTUMWA — Josh Sash still remembers stepping on to the Indian Hills Community College campus back in the fall of 1999.
"I registered for a business communications class. My instructor was Rhonda Conrad," Sash recalled. "It was kind of a communication/public speaking class.
"So, if this doesn't go well, we'll blame Rhonda."
Sash made his former teacher proud on Tuesday in his return to the Indian Hills campus, stepping into the Hellyer Center to be officially introduced as the new head coach of the Warrior men's basketball team. The former IHCC student and assistant coach becomes the 17th head coach in the history of the three-time national championship-winning program.
"It's an honor to be chosen as the next head coach," Sash said. "I'm humbled. I want to thank Dr. Matt Thompson and Dr. Brett Monaghan for the opportunity to be the head basketball coach here. I thank them for their belief in me and my ability to do this job. I know this is a very coveted job and a responsibility that I don't take lightly."
