OTTUMWA – Seven members of the Indian Hills men's basketball team have been selected to the National Junior College Athletic Association (NJCAA) All-Region XI team.
The Warriors earned two first-team selections in Don McHenry and Enoch Kalambay along with second-team honors for Truth Harris and Lado Laku. Ryan Myers, David Jones and Trevion LaBeaux earned Honorable Mention honors.
Along with McHenry's first-team selection, the sophomore guard was named the Iowa Community College Athletic Conference (ICCAC) Player of the Year. The Warriors posted a 27-4 record on the year and earned the No. 6 overall seed in the upcoming NJCAA National Tournament in Hutchinson, KS.
The seven all-region selections are the most for the Warriors since earning eight honors during the 2011-12 season. The Warriors have now placed at least two individuals on the all-region first-team in each of the last 10 seasons.
McHenry led the ICCAC in scoring this year with 15.5 points per game. The sophomore appeared in all 31 games for the Warriors, making 20 starts. McHenry posted 10 games with at least 20 points on the year, including a season-high 35 against Highland Community College on Jan. 21. The guard was a four-time ICCAC Athlete of the Week.
Kalambay's dominant sophomore season earn the IHCC sophomore his second postseason all-region honor after earning NJCAA All-Region XI Honorable Mention honors as a freshman. The three-time ICCAC Athlete of the Week this year ranked second on the team with 12.2 points per game and led the Warriors with 6.7 rebounds per contest. Kalambay also added 2.8 assists per game on the year.
The sophomore posted five double-doubles on the season, including a 29-point, 10-rebound performance against Highland on Feb. 18. Kalambay became the first player since Dijon Farr (2009-11) to record 600 points, 300 rebounds, and 100 assists for his career and just the fifth individual since 1998.
In Harris' first season with the Warriors, the guard proved to be an explosive scorer through the year. The sophomore ranked third on the team with 9.9 points per contest and reached double-figures 14 times on the year. Harris poured in a single-game team-high of 37 points on the road at No. 9 Dodge City on Dec. 31.
Laku's presence in the post led to a strong season on both sides of the ball for the Warriors. The sophomore appeared in all 31 contest on the year, making 22 starts. Laku led the Warriors with a 65.7 percent field goal percentage on the year and reached double-figures six times. Laku also averaged 4.1 rebounds per game and a team-high 1.3 blocked shots per contest.
Myers' guard play sparked the Warrior offense throughout the year as the sophomore ranked fourth on the team with 8.6 points per contest. Myers ranked second on the team with 53 made three-point shots and posted a 79.5 percent clip from the free throw line. Myers went for double-figures 13 times on the year, including a pair of games with at least 20 points.
Jones ranked second on the team this year with 5.6 rebounds per game as the forward made an impact in the paint. Jones led the Warriors with 1.8 offensive rebounds per game. The sophomore totaled five-games with double-digit rebounds, including a single-game team-high of 18 against Northeastern Oklahoma A&M College on Dec. 10.
A true freshman for the Warriors, LaBeaux earned honorable mention honors after a standout rookie campaign. LaBeaux started 14 games and appeared in 29 total contests on the year. The freshman averaged 7.1 points and 4.4 rebounds per game. LeBeaux went for double-figures eight times on the year while shooting 52.8 percent from the floor.
