OTTUMWA – Sixth-ranked Indian Hills closed out the regular season on a thrilling note, rallying the second half to secure an 87-84 win over No. 10 Triton on Saturday night at the Hellyer Student Life Center.
The Warriors erased a 13-point deficit over the final 18 minutes, extending their current winning streak to 11 straight games. Indian Hills improved to 25-5 on the season heading into next Saturday's Region XI championship game at home against either Marshalltown or Southeastern.
The battle of two potential national-tournament qualifiers proved to be even more dramatic than the 77-74 win secured by IHCC earlier this season at Triton, the first of IHCC's current 11 straight wins. Triton built a seven-point halftime advantage and extended the lead to as many as 13 early on in the second half as the Warriors were forced to regroup.
With 18:18 to play, J'Vonne Hadley buried a three-point shot to ignite a 12-1 Warrior run and pulled Indian Hills within 52-50. Triton was able to maintain a slim lead despite the IHCC run before Hadley finally put the Warriors on top by sinking a 3-pointer with 6:44 left, giving the Warriors a 74-72 edge.
With the Warrior full court press activated, Indian Hills forced a number of Triton turnovers down the stretch as a steal and fast break dunk from Yacine Toumi with under 30 seconds to play sealed the win for the Warriors. Hadley finished the night with a game-high 21 points on 8-14 shooting while connecting on three three-point shots.
Toumi added 11 points, including nine in the second half, off the bench for the Warriors. Sophomore Braxton Bayless contributed 13 of his 15 points in the second half while adding a team-high five assists.
Taj Anderson drained four three-point shots in the first half to finish the night with 12 points. In the second matchup decided by three points between the two high-caliber programs, both sides provided near identical box scores as Triton shot 50.9 percent on the night compared to IHCC's 50-percent clip.
The primary difference in the game centered around turnovers. T Warriors forced 22 Triton miscues with both Bayless and David Zeigler collecting three steals apiece in the win.
Indian Hills has won three games against top-10 nationally ranked squads and five over top-25 programs. IHCC head coach Hank Plona is now 49-3 all-time in the month of February, having recorded double-digit winning streaks in each of his seven seasons at the helm of the Warriors.
Indian Hills improves to 5-0 all-time against Triton. Saturday night's contest also served as the final home game for 10 sophomores. Anderson, Adetokunbo Bakare, Bayless, Ahren Freeman, Hadley, Andre Harris, Isaiah Marin, Mouhamadou Mbow, Toumi and Zeigler were recognized prior to the start of Saturday night's contest.