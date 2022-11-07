OTTUMWA — The first game of the season couldn't have been more dramatic for the Indian Hills men's basketball team.
On Saturday night, the Warriors went from highly dramatic to highly dominant to close out their season-opening three-game homestand. Third-ranked Indian Hills used a balanced attack on both ends of the court to lead nearly every minute of a 108-48 win over Independence on Saturday, closing out a sweep of the RV & Power Sport Classic at the Hellyer Student Life Center following a 79-68 win over Cloud County on Friday improving to 3-0 on the season.
"That was definitely a very good team effort right there," Indian Hills head basketball coach Hank Plona said. "That was a good job of staying in the moment and playing for each other. The guys showed how great they can be if they continue to have that mindset."
After opening the season, and the first of three straight home games, winning 88-87 in overtime on a Don McHenry buzzer-beating 3-pointer on Tuesday, the Warriors were able to put away Cloud County on Friday by sinking 13-17 from the free throw line, including seven consecutive makes from sophomore Truth Harris to close out the contest.
Harris led Indian Hills in the RV & Power Sport Classic with 32 total points in the two wins, scoring 14 of his game-high 17 points against Cloud County before pacing a balanced attack on Saturday with 15 points as IHCC has five players reach double figures in the contest.
"Everybody played their absolute best. That's what we're going to need to win games and be a successful team this season," said Harris after collecting a team-high five assists on Friday and seven assists combined over the weekend. "We focused throughout this week on keeping up our energy. We got better in each game and learned a lot from each game.
"We definitely played together and did what we had to do."
McHenry, the hero of IHCC's season opener, scored all 15 of his points in the second half against Cloud County. The former Hawaii-Hilo guard caught fire late on Friday, knocking down four three-point shots within a three-minute span to aid the Warriors' scoring spree in the closing minutes.
Ryan Myers was an effective 3-4 from the floor to finish with 10 points on Friday before adding 14 more points on Saturday, the second of IHCC's five players to reach double figures in scoring. Myers scored six points in a matter of seconds late in the first half against Independence, taking advantage of two Pirate turnovers to score on a breakaway lay-up before sinking a transition 3-pointer while being fouled to give IHCC a commanding 47-20 lead.
"It just starts with Coach Hank," Myers said. "He holds us accountable to give it all we got, stay with our strengths defensively and continue to play for each other. We're trying to win a national championship, so day by day we're trying to focus on doing the little things a little better to get where we want to go."
Sophomore Leeroy Odiahi came off the bench to provide a spark in the paint for the Warriors on Friday, scoring five points with six rebounds. David Jones grabbed a team-high eight rebounds in the win.
Both the Warriors and Thunderbirds connected on 13 three-point shots Friday night, but the Warriors proved to be more effective with a 41.9 percent clip compared to Cloud County's 31.7-percent mark. Indian Hills converted 22 free throws while the Thunderbirds made just 11 shots from the charity stripe.
Cloud County held an early 5-4 lead in the opening minutes of action Friday night, but the Warriors built a 15-4 run highlighted by three three-point shots from Kiran Oliver in the opening 10 minutes. The Thunderbirds came as close as five in the first half, but Indian Hills maintained a 30-22 advantage heading into the halftime intermission.
Both sides traded baskets in the opening minutes of the second frame until the Thunderbirds hit back-to-back three-point shots to tie the game at 35-all. Indian Hills quickly regained the lead, but Cloud County stayed within striking distance. The Warriors led 49-48 with just over eight minutes to play, but an emphatic dunk from Odiahi paired with McHenry's streak ignited the home team and carried the Warriors to the victory.
