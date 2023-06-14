OTTUMWA – Three members of the Indian Hills Men's Basketball team have been named National Junior College Athletic Association (NJCAA) Rising All-Stars, announced by the NJCAA Men's Basketball Coaches Association on Wednesday.
Sophomores Davontae Hall, David Hermes and Trevion LaBeaux have been selected to compete in the Rising Stars event, which will be held July 13-15 in Council Bluffs. The three Warriors are among 60 selections from around the nation to earn an invite to the prestigious event. Indian Hills is one of just three programs to earn three selections to the event.
In its second year of existence, the Warriors have now featured five individuals at the Rising Stars Event after former Warriors Eddiean Tirado and Enoch Kalambay were selected as part of the 2022 event.
As a freshman in 2022-23, Hall appeared in 33 contests for the Warriors, averaging 4.3 points per game to go along with 2.0 rebounds per game and 1.3 assists per contests. Hall went for a career-high 23 points in a win over Kansas City Kansas Community College on Jan. 7 and hit double-figures four times on the year. Hall was also instrumental in the Warriors' national tournament run in a monumental come-from-behind win over No. 3 Odessa College in the quarterfinal round.
Hall also recently competed in the Pro16/NXT League Live event in St. Louis in April.
Hermes appeared in 14 games on the year for the Warriors as a true freshman. Hermes produced a breakout summer where the 6-11 forward earned MVP honors at the JA48 East event in Atlanta. Hermes has also been invited to participate in the JA48 Houston event July 6-7.
An NJCAA All-Region 11 performer as a freshman, LaBeaux put together an impressive season for the Warriors. LaBeaux averaged 7.3 points per game while shooting 52.2 percent from the floor. The forward averaged 4.5 rebounds per contest. LaBeaux reached the double-figure scoring column 10 times on the year, including twice at the NJCAA National Tournament. In four postseason games, LaBeaux averaged 10.0 points and 6.5 rebounds per contest.
LaBeaux has also been invited to compete in the JA48 Houston event July 6-7.
