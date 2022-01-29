HIGHLAND, ILL – Eight weeks after being held to a season-low 53 points in a loss on their home floor to Highland, the 15th-ranked Indian Hills men's basketball returned the favor on Saturday at Kahl Gymnasium.
The Warriors limited Highland to just 15 points in the second half, pulling away from a 10-point halftime lead to earn a satisfying 69-39 non-conference road win over the Cougars. Indian Hills improved to 19-5 overall this season, securing a fifth straight win while avenging a 64-53 loss to Highland back on Dec. 4.
The win was the sixth this season for IHCC by 30 or more points. The Warriors have won their last three games by at least 21 points and are outscoring their opponents by 20.5 points a game during the team's current five-game winning streak.
The Warriors were once again paced by J'Vonne Hadley. The sophomore transfer from Northeastern recorded his second double-double of the season with team-highs of 18 points and 14 rebounds, a career-best for the guard. Hadley also added six assists on the night while shooting 7-8 from the floor.
Adetokunbo Bakare, making his first-career start for the Warriors, scored 10 points while shooting 4-5 from the floor and 2-3 from 3-point range. Sophomore Braxton Bayless played a team-high 31 minutes, adding 10 points and a game-high nine assists.
It took the Warriors nearly 10 minutes to reach double-figures in the opening half as Highland held an early lead, a similar story to the first meeting of the season between the teams in Ottumwa. The Cougars led 18-12 before IHCC scored nine unanswered points, highlighted by back-to-back three-point shots from freshmen teammates Eddiean Tirado and Enoch Kalamaby, to take a 24-22 lead.
Hadley's emphatic dunk to end the first half gave the Warriors a 34-24 lead heading into the locker room. Indian Hills extended its lead as Davin Zeigler converted a three as part of a 10-0 run, lifting the Warriors to a comfortable 53-30 advantage.
The Warriors used a balance attack to secure the win on Saturday with 10 different players scoring in the contest. Indian Hills, which ranks fourth in the nation in opponent's field goal percentage on the year, limited the Cougars to just 20 percent from the floor and 15 percent from three-point range on the night.
The Warriors return to Iowa Community College Athletic Conference (ICCAC) play Wednesday night against Marshalltown. Tip-off at the Hellyer Student Life Center is set for 7 p.m.