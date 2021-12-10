In the end, perhaps the toughest opponent facing the Indian Hills Warriors at home this season have been the Warriors themselves.
For 32 minutes on Wednesday night, 12th-ranked Indian Hills found themselves struggling to put points on the scoreboard allowing Kansas City-Kansas to open a 13-point lead with 7:56 left. Facing down the very real possibility of a second straight home loss, the Warriors regrouped and found their rhythm down the stretch, draining five shots from beyond the arc while forcing seven turnovers during a game-changing 27-4 run that lifted IHCC to a 69-61 win.
"We definitely figured out something. We figured out how to stick together," Braxton Bayless said after scoring 11 points, including nine points scored from the foul line. "Once we started playing full-court pressure, it changed the whole game. It made them (Kansas City) play fast. We were able to leak out and play in transition."
Freshman Enoch Kalambay recorded a career-high 24 points on the night for Indian Hills, including 17 in the second half alone. Kalambay knocked down a trio of three-pointers while going 5-6 from the free throw line and collecting seven rebounds in the win.
"When I feel a lot of energy, it helps me a lot to help get the team going," Kalambay said. "The type of player I am, I just end up using that energy to have a good night not just for me, but for my teammates."
As a team, the Warriors went 23-27 at the charity stripe, the third time this season Indian Hills has hit at least 23 free throws in a contest. The Warriors controlled the rebounding margin with a 35-33 edge on the night.
"This was a big game for us given the situation of the season," Indian Hills sophomore Isaiah Marin said. "Coming off the last loss we had (Saturday's 64-53 setback at home against Highland), it was good to go out there and get a win to get our confidence to where we were the week before when we had those three straight wins (in Illinois)."
The Warriors opened up the night with a 5-0 run to start the contest and maintained the lead for a majority of the first half. In a low scoring first half, the Blue Devils connected on a three at the 5:30 mark to take their first lead of the night, 18-17.
Kansas City held on to the lead the rest of the first half and took a narrow 26-25 lead into the locker room. The Blue Devils (7-5) pushed its offense to open the second half and built a double-digit lead with an 11-0 run, opening a 47-34 lead as the clocked ticked under nine minutes.
Adetokunbo Bakare connected on a three-pointer at the 8:08 mark to ignite the Warrior offense. J'Vonne Hadley and Kalambay connected on a pair of 3-pointers to pull the Warriors within 52-43. Hadley and Kalambay combined for 13 consecutive points to get the Warriors back within striking distance.
"We created chaos there," Indian Hills head men's basketball coach Hank Plona said. "We really played with a lot of passion and energy down the stretch."
Of all the plays that Kalambay made to help Indian Hills pull off the comeback win, one stood out to the Warrior freshman. Trailing 54-50 approaching the four-minute mark, Kalambay kicked a pass out to Marin who sank a 3-pointer that cut IHCC's lead to 54-53.
"That was a big 3-pointer. It gave us all the energy we needed to finish it off," Kalambay said. "That was all Isaiah. We needed that and we needed to come back strong to show everyone we're still going to be here and we're still going to be winning big games."
The Warriors came up clutch at the free throw line, going 11-13 down the stretch to cement the comeback victory over the visiting Blue Devils. In the end, mind over matter prevailed as Indian Hills (9-3) played much more freely in the final minutes to get back on the winning track at home.
"I think the guys want to be almost perfect on every possession," Plona said. "I think we're overthinking it a lot. Mistakes are going to happen. If you try to be perfect, you're going to fail. You want to be excellent, but the other team is going to score baskets and the ball isn't always going to bounce our way.
"You have to live in the moment. Every play in basketball is different. You have to focus on the current play and the next play. We need to trust our instincts more. We can't worry about making the perfect play because it doesn't exist."
Indian Hills is back in action this weekend as the Warriors host the Hy-Vee Classic at the Hellyer Center. The four-team event features Lake Region State College, Missouri State University–West Plains and Northeast Community College.