OTTUMWA – It was a night of celebration at the Hellyer Student Life Center.
In between, the Kirkwood Eagles were seeking to spoil the party.
Sixth-ranked Indian Hills scored 15 unanswered points midway through the second half, securing one more hard-fought Iowa Community College Athletic Conference regular-season victory on Wednesday. The Warriors finished off No. 20 (NJCAA DII) Kirkwood 66-52 on Sophomore Night before celebrating the culmination of the program's 13th consecutive regular season regional title by cutting down the nets in front of the limited fans in attendance.
"We kind of made a decision as a team to cut down the nets at the end of the night," IHCC sophomore Chris Payton said. "The big thing with this is, with COVID-19, there's not a lot of memories we can make by doing special things during the season. It was a great idea by Coach (Hank Plona) to make that memory. We really enjoyed it and grew from it."
Payton was honored before tipoff on Wednesday along with Tyrese Nickelson, Tyem Freeman, Levar Williams, Gabe Oliveira and Theo Bourgeois as all six players took part in their final regular-season home game as part of the IHCC basketball program. Williams scored 10 of his 12 points in the first half, leading IHCC to a 25-21 halftime lead in a game where points proved hard to come by.
"We were playing good defensively. Offensively, we just couldn't find our shots," IHCC freshman Braxton Bayless said.
Bayless would find all 10 of his points during IHCC's game-changing 15-0 run. After sinking two free throws with 13:44 left to give Indian Hills a 39-36 lead, Bayless found Payton for a 3-pointer off an inbounds pass to double the Warrior lead before sinking a pair of wide open 3-pointers in each corner, giving Indian Hills a 48-36 lead.
"My teammates were just finding me. They told me to stay confident," Bayless said. "I'm going to continue to let it fly if I'm going to be left wide open."
After a free throw by Blessin Kimble snapped a 35-35 tie with 14:49 left, Kirkwood would not score another point for over five minutes until a tough shot in traffic by Corvon Seals pulled the Eagles within 50-38. Curtis Jones answered by hitting an off-balance 3-pointer to beat the shot clock as the Warriors heated up in the second half from beyond the arc, making seven of their 14 attempts from 3-point territory in the second half after missing 14 of 16 shots from deep in the first half.
"Our consistency is what makes the difference. We haven't done a good job of being consistent this year and we had a lapse for about three or four minutes to start the second half," Payton said. "We knew what we weren't doing and we knew what they were doing. We had a game plan for that and we executed."
Jones led Indian Hills on Wednesday with 13 points while Payton matched fellow sophomore Tyrese Nickelson with 10 points in the regular-season finale. Payton added 12 rebounds for his third consecutive double-double as IHCC finishes the most unique season in program history with a 19-2 record, all against ICCAC opponents winning the regular-season regional title in a season where every game counted in the chase for a championship.
"It's the biggest accomplishment we've achieved all season," Bayless said. "I'm happy. I like this. Winning something like this is fun."
The Warriors hope to continue the fun in the postseason. Indian Hills hosts Northeast on Saturday in the Region XI semifinals needing three more wins to clinch a trip to the national tournament.
"We've still got to take care of business in the postseason," Payton said. "I've got the same amount of faith in this team that I had in last year's team. Obviously, I'm playing a different role, but I just have to keep instilling confidence in my teammates and vice versa."
Seals led all scorers with 20 points for Kirkwood, who wrap up their regular season with a record of 12-9. Caleb Burnell added 13 points for the Eagles.