OTTUMWA – It wasn't hard at all for the Indian Hills basketball team to stay focused on Wednesday's game with Marshalltown.
"We've had enough bumps in the road where we've learned not to overlook anybody," IHCC head men's basketball coach Hank Plona said.
With a regional showdown looming on Saturday at seventh-ranked Southeastern, the 12th-ranked Warriors took care of business against the Tigers. Davin Zeigler scored 10 of the first 17 points for Indian Hills in a 96-61 regional win at the Hellyer Student Life Center that finished with the Warriors scoring 40 of the game's final 58 points.
"The guys have been really good the last couple of days and were really locked in tonight," Plona said on Wednesday. "The game at Marshalltown was a tough one for us. I thought we played really well and were only up by four with a minute to go. I think our guys had a lot of respect for Marshalltown.
"There's four league games. The guys knew the importance of this one."
Zeigler set the tone for the Warriors finishing the opening possession of the game with a lay-up just 18 seconds after the opening tip-off while scoring seven of IHCC's first nine points in just over three minutes. Braxton Bayless added his first five points for the Warriors during a sudden 10-point run over the next three minutes, lifting Indian Hills to a 19-8 lead.
"I just tried to make the right play every single time and take what the defense gives me," Zeigler said. "They were giving me open shots. I just made them. I just tried to keep making the right plays throughout the rest of the game."
Just like in IHCC's 82-74 road win at Marshalltown back on Jan. 15, the Tigers (10-13, 0-3 ICCAC) would not go away quietly. Trey Senegal sank a 3-pointer off a screen, collected a pair of key rebounds and converted a conventional 3-point play after corralling a loose ball on the baseline as part of his team-leading 12-point effort, cutting IHCC's early 11-point lead down to 27-23 with 6:40 left in the first half.
"We've seen them come back many times this year," Plona said of the Tigers. "I do think we got a little loose in the final eight minutes of the first half and made some mistakes that were a little bit out of character. We're never going to play a perfect game and I have to remind myself of that sometimes."
Despite those imperfections, Indian Hills opened their biggest lead of the half on a 3-point play by Taj Anderson that sent the Warriors into halftime with a 43-31 lead. The Warriors quickly added 13 of the first 18 points scored by the teams in the second half, jumping out to a 20-point lead, before Marshalltown again fought back scoring seven straight points to pull within 56-43 with 15:12 to go.
"We didn't expect (Marshalltown) to lay down at all," Zeigler said. "Even if they did fight back, we were still going to bring it. We were going to keep focusing on ourselves and doing what we had to do."
Zeigler touched off the final run of the night for the Warriors with a pair of free throws, scoring the first two of IHCC's nine straight points. Enoch Kalambay and Ahren Freeman each scored a pair of lay-ups with Kalambay drawing a foul on his first drive, converting a 3-point play, before a 3-pointer by J'Vonne Hadley suddenly gave the Warriors command midway through the second half with a 70-45 lead.
"We were really good in the second half," Plona said. "We had a lot of guys contribute. I thought we wore them down with our depth and our speed. We got stops and pushed the ball. I think we're at our best when we do that."
Anderson would finish as the game's high scorer, leading IHCC with 19 points in the sixth straight win for the Warriors. Hadley added 17 points and a pair of blocked shots while Zeigler finished with 14 points, spreading the ball around allowing his teammates to help take command of the game.
"Davin played a little more point guard in the second half and was great in that stretch where we pulled away," Plona said. "It may not show up in the stat sheet as much, but he was out there running the show. He put together a very complete game. I thought he was the key to our success."
Kalambay added 10 points off the bench for 12th-ranked Indian Hills. The Warriors (20-5, 2-1 ICCAC) have not lost since an 88-86 regional setback suffered in the first game of the year with Southeastern.
The rematch is Saturday at Loren Walker Arena in West Burlington with huge stakes on the line when it comes to qualifying for the NJCAA Division I men's national basketball tournament. The winning team will have the inside track to the a regular-season regional title, a bye into the regional championship game on Feb. 26 and will be just two postseason home wins away from an automatic berth in the national tournament.
"The biggest thing we're doing better is we're not collapsing when things go wrong. That's something we struggled with earlier in the season and we struggled with it at the start of the first game with Southeastern," Plona said. "We tried to claw back in that game early, things went wrong and there were about three of four possessions where we dropped our heads and almost got ran out of the gym.
"We've done a better job moving on to the next play during difficult times in a game. When you cut those difficult times down during games, you cut down those difficult times during an entire season. It'll be the toughest environment we've been in all year on Saturday, but we've been doing a much better job sticking together. We're stronger and fully prepared for the moment."