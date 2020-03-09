OTTUMWA — Even before their name came up on the screen, there was a buzz inside the booster club room at the Hellyer Student Life Center on Monday.
That buzz came when South Plains was announced as the No. 18 seed in the 2020 NJCAA Division I National Tournament. With the No. 18 seed facing the No. 2 seed in the second round of the tournament, should No. 18 get past No. 15 next Monday, all eyes turned to current Indian Hills head coach and former South Plains assistant coach Hank Plona at the back of the room.
“I kind of felt like we’d get the No. 2 seed,” Plona said. “I’ve known Coach (Steve) Green for a long time. I worked for him and learned a lot from him. He’d be the coach I’d be rooting for to win the tournament if we weren’t in it.”
Green and Plona may be set for a second-round encounter as Indian Hills was officially announced as the second seed in the 24-team single-elimination national tournament. The Warriors, 30-3 on the season, will open the tournament in second round facing a tough, familiar opponent.
If not South Plains, 15th-seeded Coffeyville would be IHCC’s tournament-opening opponent next Tuesday (Mar. 17) at 6:30 p.m. The Ravens, coached by another NJCAA Hall-of-Famer in Jay Herkelman, have split games with the Warriors over the past two seasons winning at Coffeyville 87-70 last season before falling 70-68 at the Hellyer Student Life Center back on Nov. 16 on a tiebreaking jumper by Chris Childs with 1.2 seconds left.
“It’s always nice when you make a couple big shots in a game,” Childs said. “That was were I really started to gain my confidence. Coming from New York, I really didn’t know what to expect coming all the way to Iowa. Coach Hank had a lot of faith in me, starting me at point guard from day one. That’s really what I felt really jump-started my season with my coach having the faith in me to put the ball in my hands.”
Pearl River, the only unbeaten team in the tournament field, earned the No. 1 seed after making it to Hutchinson with a 28-0 record. The Mississippi school is looking to become the first unbeaten national champion in NJCAA Division I since South Plains accomplished the feat in 2012 with Plona serving as one of the team’s assistant coaches.
“It’s a special accomplishment. I think we knew as we were going through it just how difficult it was,” Plona said. “I don’t anyone had done it since Indian Hills (in 1998). There’s a little bit of that 1972 Miami Dolphins feeling at this point with the pride of being the last team to do it. You want people to keep mentioning you, but it is a challenge to finish off that perfect season.
“Coach Green had a South Plains team go into the national tournament undefeated a few years ago. We went into the tournament two years ago without a loss. You feel it. I think, two years ago, we focused a little too much on trying to remain unbeaten than focused on winning the next game.”
Indian Hills is one of five district champions to hold down the top five seeds in the tournament. Clarendon, Salt Lake and John A. Logan round out the top five with Florida SouthWestern, the top-ranked team entering postseason play, dropping to the No. 6 seed as the first at-large selection.
“I like where our team is at right now,” Plona said. “We’re in a really good spot. I’m really happy to have the opportunity to go back to Hutch.”