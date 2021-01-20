CRESTON — Perhaps the most unique season in the history of the Indian Hills basketball program had a most unique start.
The fourth-ranked Warriors dropped their long-awaited 2021 season opener on Wednesday night, falling short against Southwestern 60-56 as a late 3-point play by Justin Graham and two late steals by Demarious Carey ended IHCC's bid for a come-from-behind win. The loss snaps a streak of 31 consecutive season-opening wins for the Warriors, who struggled on the offensive end of the court most of the night before making a late run at stealing the road opener.
Justin Graham led Southwestern (1-0) with 14 points, including a 3-point play with 1:01 to go that put the Spartans up 56-51, while hauling in a game-high nine rebounds. Donzell Johnson added 11 points in the win.
Ismael Cruz came off the bench to lead Indian Hills with 12 points on Wednesday, sinking a trio of 3-pointers with in just over a minute to rally the Warriors after Southwestern built a 47-31 lead with 6:55 left. Chris Payton added 10 points and nine rebounds, helping IHCC get as close as 49-48 with under four minutes left and 53-51 in the final two minutes of regulation.
Indian Hills (0-1) hosts Ellsworth on Saturday afternoon at 3 p.m.
JUCO BASKETBALL
INDIAN HILLS (0-1)
Cruz 4-10 0-0 12, Payton 3-8 4-4 10, Anderson 3-10 2-2 9, Williams 2-9 2-4 8, Bayless 1-6 3-4 5, Freeman 1-4 2-2 5, Jones 1-5 1-2 3, Bourgeois 1-1 0-0 2, Nickelson 1-7 0-0 2, Harris 0-0 0-0 0, Oliveira 0-0, 0-0, 0. Totals 17-60 14-18 56.
SOUTHWESTERN (1-0)
Graham 6-10 2-3 14, Johnson 3-5 3-3 11, Nwaneri 2-6 4-5 8, Kearney 3-5 3-3 7, Duckworth 3-14 0-0 6, Carey 2-9 0-1 5, Riggs 2-9 0-1 5, Lacabe 2-4 0-0 4, Blair 0-1 0-0 0, Wells 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 23-58 9-12 60.
Halftime—Southwestern 31-23. 3-Point Goals—Indian Hills 8-9 (Cruz 4-4, Anderson 1-1, Freeman 1-1, Williams 2-3), Southwestern 5-5 (Johnson 2-2, Carey 1-1, Kearney 1-1, Riggs 1-1). Rebounds—Indian Hills 42 (Payton 9), Southwestern 42 (Graham, Nwaneri 9). Assists—Indian Hills 7 (Jones 3), Southwestern 12 (Duckworth 6). Total Fouls—Indian Hills 14, Southwestern 18. A—0.