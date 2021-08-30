OTTUMWA – For those opponents that have yet to face either Indian Hills soccer team, the final scores from opening day of the IHCC Classic might have been scary enough.
The even scarier prospect, however, is that neither IHCC head soccer coach was satisfied with the performances of their respective teams.
Indian Hills took another step forward on Sunday at Schafer Stadium, however, looking even more impressive on the final day of the home-opening series of matches for the Warrior women and men. Hat tricks from Risa Ogasawara and Pable Marques were the highlights for the IHCC soccer squads with the 17th-ranked Warrior women rolling to a 10-1 win over Lincoln Land while the Warrior men stifled John Wood, winning 4-0 over the Trailblazers.
"You hope you can get a nice win, get some confidence and move forward," IHCC head men's soccer coach Kevin Nuss said. "There were some missed opportunities (on Friday) to really nail home the way we want to play. We really needed to roll our confidence forward expecting a really good challenge from John Wood."
Marques took a lot of the steam out of the Trailblazers early, heading a ball into the net fighting through the defense to score the first goal of the men's match in the seventh minute. It would be the only goal scored by IHCC in the first half as John Wood (1-1-2) failed to record a shot on goal for most of the match.
Marques was brilliant again for the Warriors as the sophomore recorded two goals to cap off his second hat trick in three days. Marques doubled the Warrior lead in the 54th minute on a penalty kick.
"Pablo has high expectations for himself," Russ said of Marques. "It was good to get him going. He'll even be the first to admit this wasn't the best that he can perform. We expect to see a lot more from him."
As for the IHCC women, another big day of goal scoring came more fluidly throughout the 90 minutes against Lincoln Land after going over 20 minutes without a goal in Friday's 9-1 win over Bryant & Stratton. Seven different Warriors contributed goals as head coach Anthony Longo's program has now scored at least eight goals in all four matches this season. The Warriors have scored 38 total goals on the year, tops in the National Junior College Athletic Association (NJCAA) DI women's soccer ranks.
"I feel like we were better. The intensity was better. We just came out slow on Friday," Longo said. "We took it right to (Lincoln Land) and gave ourselves a lot of opportunities early, which is what you want, and we kept the pressure up throughout the match.
"It's strange to say that you're not satisfied with a 9-1 win, but there's little things between the intensity and attitude that I thought was much better in this match."
Both the IHCC women (4-0) and men (2-1-1) head to West Burlington on Wednesday to face an Iowa Community College Athletic Conference opponent for the first time this season. The Warriors take on Southeastern at the Burlington RecPlex starting with the women's match at 1 p.m.