FORT DODGE – After suffering its first loss of the season on Wednesday at Iowa Western, fifth-ranked Indian Hills bounced back with a 2-0 Iowa Community Athletic Conference victory on the road at Iowa Central on Saturday.
The Warriors improve to 16-1 overall, 5-1-0 in the ICCAC. The Warriors clinched at least a share of the regular-season regional title and can clinch the outright title, along with home field advantage throughout the regional tournament, should Iowa Central either beat or tie Iowa Western on Tuesday.
Indian Hills collected its second win of the season over Iowa Central, both by way of a shutout. After a scoreless first half, the Warriors buried two goals late in the second frame to secure the win. The 16 wins on the season ties a program record for victories in a season, matching the 2016 squad that went 16-4-1.
Freshman goalkeeper Sydney Ray Anderson kept the Tritons scoreless for the first 45 minutes of action. The Warrior offense controlled the pace of play, but were deadlocked with Iowa Central at intermission.
The Warriors finally broke through 15 minutes into the second half as Abbie Bailey collected a loose ball off a corner kick and placed a left-footed shot over the outstretched arms of the Tritons' keeper. Bailey's goal was the second of the season for the defender.
Indian Hills added an insurance goal in the 83rd minute from sophomore captain Makayla Reed. The sophomore received a close-range through ball in the box from Georgie Lewis for her third goal of the season.
Anderson closed out the match to preserve the shutout with three saves for her second win of the season. The Warriors will look to set a new program record for single-season wins on Wednesday afternoon against Motlow State at the Creve Couer Soccer Complex in St. Louis starting at 1 p.m.