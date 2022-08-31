OTTUMWA — It took until the 48th minute of her fifth match for Mickey Stephens to find her first Indian Hills goal.
It took just over 23 more minutes for Stephens to find her next three Warrior goals.
The all-time leading scorer in the history of the Centerville High School girls soccer program had a day to remember on Wednesday afternoon for the Indian Hills women's soccer team. Stephens scored four of IHCC's five goals in the second half, vaulting the Warriors to a 6-1 win over Southeastern, helping the Warriors break out after scoring just one goal in each of their first four matches this season.
Indian Hills swept Wednesday's soccer doubleheader with Southeastern. The Warriors men knocked off the eighth-ranked (NJCAA DII) Blackhawks, 3-2, as a putback by Mohamed Bouchafrati in the 50th minute proved to be the difference in the match.
Both the IHCC women (4-1) and men (3-2) head to the Cedar Valley Complex in Waterloo on Saturday for a doubleheader with Hawkeye. Action gets underway with the men's match at 1 p.m.
