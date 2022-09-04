OTTUMWA –
Freshman Gustavo Marques found the back of the net twice to lead Indian Hills men's soccer team to a 4-1 win over Hawkeye Community College on Saturday afternoon. The Warriors improve to 4-2 on the year after winning its third straight match.
Indian Hills picked up a first half goal from Daniele Verdirosi before the Warriors tacked on two from Marques in the early goings of the second half. Kevin Mejias netted his third goal of the season in the closing minutes to put the game away for Indian Hills.
Sophomore Matteo Scarduzio picked up the win in net, the second of the season for the keeper.
Indian Hills outshot Hawkeye 13-6 on the day, including an 11-2 advantage in shots on goal.
Verdirosi netted the team's first goal of the afternoon in the 25th minute on an assist from Pedro Amancio. Amancio beat the Redtails' defense with a long through ball to Verdirosi who found the upper-right corner for the goal. The freshman has now scored a goal in each of the team's last three matches and has posted four total goals this year.
Indian Hills doubled its lead in the 52nd minute as Marques picked up his first collegiate goal. Kento Tani took advantage of a Hawkeye turnover and carried the ball into the box where Marques corralled the ball and scored the game's second goal.
Just over one minute later, Marques was on the receiving end of a pass from Nuno Silva that put Indian Hills up 3-0.
After a goal form the Redtails in the 65th minute, Mejias received a cross from the right side from Tani who in turn beat the goalie 1-on-1 for the final goal of the match.
The Warriors' 22 goals on the year currently rank second among all National Junior College Athletic Association (NJCAA) DI Men's Soccer programs.
The Warriors now return home to host Scott Community College on Tuesday at 1 p.m.
