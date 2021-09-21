OTTUMWA – The Indian Hills men's soccer team rallied for a 3-3 draw with No. 19 Marshalltown Community College at Schafer Stadium on Tuesday afternoon. The Warriors scored two late second half goals to force the tie and move to 5-4-2 overall and 0-1-1 in Iowa Community College Athletic Conference (ICCAC) play.
The Warriors relied on three different goal scorers throughout the match and held the nationally ranked Tigers scoreless for the final 39:20 of the game, including two overtime periods, to come away with a decision.
Freshman goalkeeper Kosei Hayashi earned the decision in net for Indian Hills and remains unbeaten on the year with a 4-0-1 record. Hayashi made seven saves on the day, including three in overtime.
Marshalltown (5-1-1, 0-1-1) earned the first goal of the match in the 15th minute and doubled its lead at the 31:50 mark after scoring off of a corner kick. The Warriors responded immediately as Pablo Marques converted a penalty kick for the sophomore's ninth goal of the season, tied for the team lead.
The Tigers maintained its one-goal advantage throughout the opening portion of the second half before taking a 3-1 lead on a goal at the 70:40 mark. Indian Hills once again wasted no time in responding as Fabio Lozano received a Francisco Valdez cross from the right side and headed home his second goal of the season.
With the end of regulation near, the Warriors put home the equalizer at the 86:33 mark as Ronaldo Carvalho headed home an assist from Marques to knot the score at three-all.
Hayashi and the Indian Hills defense limited Marshalltown throughout the overtime periods to give the home team an opportunity. Both Marques and Lozano both had scoring chances in the final 1:17 of play, but the match ended in the 3-3 tie.
The Warriors will take on their third consecutive nationally ranked team on Saturday afternoon as No. 4 Iowa Western Community College travels to Ottumwa, Action at Schafer Stadium begins at approximately 3 p.m.