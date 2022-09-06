OTTUMWA – Not one. Not two. Not three. Not four.
Five different Indian Hills soccer players recorded hat tricks on Tuesday afternoon against Scott Community College on a record day for scoring for the IHCC men. Kento Tani, Fabian Amhof and Kevin Mejias all scored three goals for the Warriors in 20-0 win over the Eagles lifting Indian Hills to a fourth straight win.
Former Centerville standout Mickey Stephens, meanwhile, finished the day as the top goal scorer for either Warrior soccer team. Stephens scored four goals on six shots for the IHCC women during a 12-1 win in the second match of the day against Scott as the Indian Hills combined for 123 total shots over 180 total minutes between the two matches.
Freshman Gustavo Marques found the back of the net twice to lead Indian Hills men's soccer team to a 4-1 win over Hawkeye Community College on Saturday afternoon. The Warrior men are now 5-2 on the season.
Indian Hills picked up a first half goal from Daniele Verdirosi before the Warriors tacked on two from Marques in the early goings of the second half on Saturday at the Cedar Valley Complex. Mejias netted his third goal of the season in the closing minutes to put the game away for Indian Hills.
Sophomore Matteo Scarduzio picked up the win in net, the second of the season for the keeper.
Indian Hills outshot Hawkeye 13-6 on the day, including an 11-2 advantage in shots on goal.
Verdirosi netted the team's first goal of the afternoon in the 25th minute on an assist from Pedro Amancio. Amancio beat the Redtails' defense with a long through ball to Verdirosi who found the upper-right corner for the goal. The freshman has now scored a goal in each of the team's last three matches and has posted four total goals this year.
Indian Hills doubled its lead in the 52nd minute as Marques picked up his first collegiate goal. Kento Tani took advantage of a Hawkeye turnover and carried the ball into the box where Marques corralled the ball and scored the game's second goal.
Just over one minute later, Marques was on the receiving end of a pass from Nuno Silva that put Indian Hills up 3-0.
After a goal form the Redtails in the 65th minute, Mejias received a cross from the right side from Tani who in turn beat the goalie 1-on-1 for the final goal of the match.
The Warrior entered Tuesday having scored 22 goals on the year, at the time ranking second among all National Junior College Athletic Association (NJCAA) DI men's soccer programs. After breaking out with 20 goals on Tuesday, the IHCC men now lead the country with 42 total goals scored 14 ahead of Monroe College.
Shay Polson added three goals of her own for the IHCC women while adding an assist on a goal by Stephens in the 21st minute that put the Warriors on top 8-0. Stephens scored all four of her goals in the first 20:20 of the match before Polson completed her hat trick with just under 13 minutes left in the first half, giving Indian Hills a 9-0 lead.
The Warrior men and women (5-2) head to Nebraska to face Northeast Community College in a doubleheader on Saturday. Action begins with the men's match at 1 p.m.
