OTTUMWA – The Indian Hills women's soccer team has released its schedule for the upcoming 2022 campaign. The Warriors open up the season Aug.19 at home.
Under interim head coach Tanon Smith, the Warriors' 16th season features 18 matches, including eight home dates on the program's revamped playing surface. This year's home contests will be the first on the state-of-the-art IHCC Soccer Field that was redesigned with Iowa Sports Turf's GrassMax technology, the first college facility in the United States to utilize the system.
Indian Hills is coming off a record-breaking season that saw the program win its most matches in a single season after going 18-2-0 on the year. The Warriors finished as runners-up in the NJCAA Region XI Tournament.
The Warriors host the 2022 IHCC Classic to begin the season at home. The three-day, three-match event, paired with the men's side, features Indian Hills against Johnson County Community College (KS) at 3:30 PM on Aug.19. Johnson County faces Illinois Central College on Aug. 20. Indian Hills and Illinois Central close out the tournament on Sunday, Aug. 21, at 3:30 p.m.
Indian Hills then heads to Tennessee for a non-conference classic against Wabash Valley College on Aug. 27 and the host, Motlow State Community College, on Aug. 28. Both matches in Murfreesboro at 1 p.m.
The Warriors return home to take on Southeastern Community College on Aug, 31 as part of a doubleheader with the men's team. The women's match will start at approximately 3:30 p.m.
September opens up with four non-division Iowa Community College Athletic Conference (ICCAC) contests before the conference schedule gets underway. The Warriors' first conference test comes against Iowa Central Community College on Sept. 17 at home starting at 3:30 p.m.
The Warriors will also host conference foes Iowa Lakes Community College at home on Sept. 24 and Iowa Western Community College on Oct.12. Three of the team's final six matches are against non-conference opponents.
The Warriors will travel to Wabash Valley on Oct. 4 before hosting perennial national title contender Lewis & Clark College (IL) on Oct. 6. Indian Hills closes out the regular season on Oct. 19 at Illinois Central at 3 p.m.
The 2022 National Junior College Athletic Association (NJCAA) Region XI Tournament will be held Oct. 26 and 30, hosted by the regular season champion. The NJCAA Central District Championship will be held Nov. 5 with the winner advancing to the NJCAA National Tournament, beginning Nov. 14, in Evans, Ga.
