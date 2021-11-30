OTTUMWA — For the first time in program history, the Indian Hills women's soccer team has landed a student-athlete on the National Junior College Athletic Association (NJCAA) DI Women's Soccer All-America First Team.
Bailey Wiemann was selected with the top honor after a historic season for the Warriors. The Burlington native wrapped up an exceptional career in Ottumwa as one of the nation's elite performers on the year.
"We're very happy to see Bailey get nominated as an NJCAA First-Team All-American," stated IHCC head women's soccer coach Anthony Longo. "She had a terrific season this year and was one of the main reasons we had such a successful year."
The forward put together one of the most remarkable single-season and career resumes in the history of Warrior soccer. While Wiemann becomes the first IHCC player to earn first-team national honors, the Burlington native also becomes just the fourth individual to earn NJCAA All-America honors and the fifth selection overall joining Laura Hallissey in 2017, Emily Murphy in 2018 and Elani Mears in the Spring 2021 season. Mears and Hallisseey were honorable mentions while Murphy, also a Burlington native, was a second-team selection.
Wiemann was a United Soccer Coaches All-American selection as a freshman last season. The sophomore ranked in the top-three nationally in four major offensive categories during the season including second in total points (65), tied for second in goals (25), tied for third in assists (15) and third in shots with 83.
Wiemann started all 20 games for the Warriors and contributed four game-winning goals on the year. The IHCC sophomore recorded nine multi-goal performances, including two contests with three goals.
"Bailey put up numbers this year that will be tough to beat," Longo added. "She has cemented herself as one of the top players to come through Indian Hills. Bailey's potential is sky high and it will be fun to watch her career progress at the next level."
Wiemann opened and closed her sophomore season in dominant fashion, scoring three goals in the team's first match of the season and capped the year with a brilliant effort in the NJCAA Region XI Championship game with two goals. Wiemann's effort in the 18 contests between was unmatched.
"It is a huge honor to get this kind of recognition at the end of the season," Wiemann commented. "I think it goes to show not just how hard I worked, but most importantly the hard work our team and coaches put in. I wouldn't have been able to achieve any of the things I did this season without them."
Throughout her two-year run for the Warriors, Wiemann started all 36 contests and finished second in program history with 97 points and 36 goals and ranked fourth in career assists with 25. With Wiemann on the pitch, the Warriors put together two of its most prolific seasons in program, reaching its first-ever national tournament last season and winning a school-record 18 games during the Fall 2021 campaign.
Tuesday's selection adds to an already-impressive slate of accolades for Wiemann. As a sophomore, Wiemann was selected as the ICCAC Player of the Year, a first-team member of the NJCAA All-Region XI squad, a five-time recipient of the ICCAC Athlete of the Week Award, and the Indian Hills August Female Student-Athlete of the Month.
"I am very grateful to have been a part of such a great program the past two years at Indian Hills and have no doubt that it has helped me improve tremendously as a soccer player and teammate," Wiemann said.
Wiemann, a member of the Indian Hills Student-Athlete Advisory Committee, will graduate in the spring semester with an Associate of Arts degree.