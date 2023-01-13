OTTUMWA — The Indian Hills athletic department has announced the hiring of Jon Hussak as women's soccer head coach. Hussak becomes the seventh head coach in program history.
"We're excited to add an individual with an experienced and accomplished background in Jon Hussak to lead the future of our women's soccer program," stated Dr. Brett Monaghan, Indian Hills Vice President, Student Development and Operations and Athletic Director. "Jon brings a proven track record of recruiting at a high level while creating an environment of student-athlete development. We look forward to Jon joining our department and expect him to hit the ground running in preparation for the 2023 fall season."
A native of Sudbury, Ontario, Canada, Hussak joins the program after two years as the head women's soccer coach at NCAA DII Texas A&M International University in Laredo, Texas. In total, Hussak has over a decade of coaching experience, including stints as the assistant women's soccer coach at NCAA DII University of West Florida and the head coach of the women's soccer program at NJCAA Andrew College (GA). Hussak has also served as the goalkeepers coach at NCAA DI University of North Florida and the associate coach at Cambrian College in Ontario.
"I'd like to thank Dr. Monaghan and Dr. (Matt) Thompson for putting their trust in me to lead the future of Indian Hills Women's Soccer," Hussak stated. "This is truly an exciting opportunity for me to take hold of."
Hussak led Texas A&M International to a 5-6-6 record in 2022 that included an upset of No. 14 West Texas A&M to close out the season. Prior to his time at Texas A&M International, Hussak helped guide West Florida to 32 victories in two years, including a 20-1-0 mark in 2018 with a trip to the NCAA Tournament.
"I believe there is an abundance of opportunity here for success for our women's soccer program and the players that are a part of it," Hussak added. "We are looking to create a competitive environment that rivals the top programs in the nation, and a culture that is centered around academic success and ambition for student-athletes to want to move on to four-year schools to continue their careers."
The Indian Hills Women's Soccer program is coming off an 11-8-1 record, the program's eighth consecutive double-digit win season. Former head coach Ulysus Torres resigned from his position in December 2022 for personal reasons.
"We'd like to thank coach Torres for his commitment and dedication in leading our women's soccer program this past season," Monaghan noted. "We wish him the best in his future endeavors."
Hussak holds a bachelor's degree from the University of Ottawa and Nipissing University. Hussak holds a Canadian Soccer Association Provincial "B" License.
Hussak and his wife Kristen have three children - Sophie, Felix and Isaac.
