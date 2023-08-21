OTTUMWA — Over the course of five hot and humid hours on Sunday, dozens of players took dozen of shots on the final day of the season-opening Indian Hills Soccer Classic.
Somehow, Nasser Benbella was the only player to find the back of the net. The Indian Hills freshman made the most of his team-leading sixth shot of the first half, burying a strike set up by a pass from Alex Rodriguez with just over three minutes left in the first half for the only goal of a 1-0 win over Marshalltown for 17th-ranked (NJCAA DI) Indian Hills, improving to 2-0 on the season two days after opening the season with a 4-1 win over Southwestern Illinois.
"I tried earlier and it didn't go outside. If I lose one, it's a shame to lose the second," Benbella said. "It's a great feeling. I lost about four shots before I finally got one inside (the post). It's hard work, but it's all about having confidence."
Indian Hills scored two wins in their portion of the season-opening classic. Gustavo Marques scored a pair of go-ahead goals in the first half on Friday against Southwestern Illinois while Fernando Pirri added a pair of goals in the second half clinching a 4-1 win for the Warriors in the regular-season debut of IHCC's new head men's soccer coach Felix Vu.
"We've still got a lot of work to do," Vu said. "Everyone did good work defensively to get back behind the ball and do what we needed to do. We weren't quite as ruthless (offensively) as we needed to be (on Sunday). If you're going to be a top team, you have to be ruthless. We had a lot of 1 v 1's that didn't even result in saves. We just missed the target. That's something we have to continue to work on."
The Indian Hills women, meanwhile, walked away from their portion of the Classic with a pair of draws against top-20 opponents. Gabi Camargo's goal with less than 10 minutes left all the Warriors to earn a 1-1 tie with No. 19 Illinois Central on Saturday before IHCC and No. 16 Motlow State played to a scoreless tie on Sunday in a match that was moved up two hours in hopes of avoiding the hottest part of the day.
"I'm kind of at a loss for words," Jon Hussak said after his first two matches as IHCC's head women's soccer coach. "I think we were the better team against Illinois Central. We missed on more than a handful of opportunities that we should have been able to put past the keeper.
"We played well defensively against both teams. We only allowed about four or five shots a match. We're generating chances for ourselves, but that white string (of the goal) doesn't get touched by the ball very much by us. We need to touch that white string a lot more throughout the rest of the season."
Both the 17th-ranked Indian Hills men (2-0) and IHCC women (0-0-2) are bound for the Kansas City area next week. The Warrior soccer teams will each be playing in Overland Park as part of a doubleheader at Johnson County in Kansas on Friday starting with the women's match at 5 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.