PEORIA, ILL – The Indian Hills men's soccer squad suffered a narrow 1-0 defeat on the road to No. 13 Illinois Central on Tuesday. The Warriors closed out the regular season with an overall record of 6-10-2.
The Warriors put together another valiant effort against a nationally-ranked squad. The loss was the third loss IHCC has suffered by a single goal against a team ranked in the top 20, all coming within the past two weeks.
Illinois Central tallied a goal in the 36th minute to provide the lone strike of the evening. Freshman goalkeeper Matteo Scarduzio stopped seven shots in net for Indian Hills.
Indian Hills will travel to Fort Doge to take on Iowa Central in the first round of the National Junior College Athletic Association (NJCAA) DI Region XI men's soccer tournament. Sunday's match will be played at the Harlan Rogers Sports Complex starting at 2 p.m.