OTTUMWA – The fastest start of the season produced the most goals in a single match so far this season on Friday for the Indian Hills men's soccer team.
As a result, the Warrior men secured its first win of the 2021 fall campaign with an 8-1 win over Bryant & Stratton, closing out a home-opening doubleheader sweep for Indian Hills soccer. Following a 9-1 win by the 17th-ranked IHCC women at Schafer Stadium, Pablo Marques got the IHCC men off on the right foot against the Bobcats scoring the first of three goals in the first half for the COVID-sophomore with a strike to the back of the net less than four minutes after kickoff.
Still, first-year head coach Kevin Nuss wasn't satisfied with the performance of the Warrior men. The home-opening win was a step in the right direction, one of several steps forward Nuss feels his team still has to take.
"I think we're still figuring ourselves out," Nuss said. "I think we left a lot on the field to get better at. The score line is flattering. It's nice to get the win, but we don't compete against the opponent. We compete against ourselves. Everyone here would admit that wasn't good enough from us."
Marques polished off his first hat trick for the Warriors in the final minute of the first half, sending Indian Hills into the locker room with a 4-0 lead. Four different IHCC players would find the back of the net in the second half as goals by Shogo Tobase, Benjamin Abbey Quaye, Galder Gaztelu-Iturri and Takumi Semba put away Nuss's first win as head men's soccer coach at Indian Hills.
"We had a big switch in our line-up. Having two games in three days, you have to rotate the squad a little bit," Nuss said. "Some guys got more minutes. It was okay. It wasn't marked progress from the first two games, but it was good. Some guys showed well. It was a good step forward."
For the first time this season, the Indian Hills men had a quicker start than the Indian Hills women. In fact, it took several shots and over 24 minutes for the Warriors to finally put the first goal of the match on the board Friday.
The constant pressure of the Warriors, however, created the second own goal in as many matches to be scored by an opposing defense. K.J. Schmidt's pass to the front of the net force a clearing attempt by the Bobcats that instead cleared the goal line, giving the Warriors a 1-0 lead.
"We've got the confidence that it's just a matter of time for us," Schmitt said. "I think it's a matter of gaining a little momentum. You have to build that desire to score. That's kind of what our coach (Anthony Longo) always tells us. You just have to keep setting it up and wait for your moment.
"Once we get one goal on the board, I think that just gets the ball rolling for us."
The Warriors turned one goal into three almost instantly. Risa Ogasawara followed the own goal created by Schmidt by scoring her second goal of the season off a pass from Seira Uko one minute later.
Less than a minute after Ogasawara's goal, Ikumi Okumura scored on a breakaway giving Indian Hills a 3-0 lead. The Warriors continued to add goals in bunches in the second half, recording four goals in 11 minutes starting with Bailey Wiemann's second goal of the second half, giving Indian Hills a 5-0 lead with 30 minutes left.
Hope Ward added a header off a perfect corner kick by Ogasawara in the 70th minutes of the match. Dare Kroeten scored just 13 seconds later on a feed from Wiemann in front of the net before Rebekah Gutierrez scored in the 71st minute on an assist from Schmidt and found Dale Mueller for a goal in the 81st minute, opening a nine-goal advantage for the IHCC women.
"Playing in the spring last season was a little rough, but now that we've had an entire season together, it's a whole new dynamic this year," Schmidt said. "We're definitely more explosive in the midfield. We've got a lot of talent there. As a whole, we're a lot better as team and a lot more cohesive with a lot more players that are scoring for us."
Heliamar Alvarado became the first player to put a ball past IHCC freshman goalie Trisha Westphal, beating the former Fairfield Trojan in the 86th minute the Bryant & Stratton women. Arthur Silva took advantage of a penalty kick in the 70th minute to put the Bobcat men on the scoreboard.
Both Indian Hills women (3-0) and men (1-1-1) will be back at Schafer Stadium to wrap up the IHCC Classic with a doubleheader on Sunday. Action begins with the IHCC women hosting Lincoln Land at 1 p.m. The IHCC men will follow facing John Wood at approximately 3 p.m.