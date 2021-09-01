WEST BURLINGTON – In the end, the Indian Hills men's soccer team took a defending national champion to the limit playing 110 even minutes with the top team in NJCAA Division II.
Kevin Nuss didn't want to downplay that accomplishment. The first-year head coach of the Warriors, however, still feels like his team is capable of more after IHCC settled for a 2-2 tie on Wednesday with top-ranked Southeastern at the Burlington RecPlex.
"Anytime you play someone at that level, they (Southeastern) are a difficult team to play against, to get any sort of a result is a positive," Nuss said. "I think we left a lot on the table. We're going to be crying over our meals tonight for not getting that winning result."
Had the Warrior men found one more goal, it would have completed an Iowa Community College Athletic Conference sweep. Earlier in the day, the 15th-ranked (NJCAA DI) Indian Hills women improved to 5-0 with a 5-0 win over the Blackhawks (2-1), relentlessly attacking offensively leading to a 37-3 edge in total shots.
Like Nuss, however, IHCC head women's coach Anthony Longo felt like his team left some goals on the table.
"We had 25 shots in the first half and only led 2-0," Longo said. "It's just not good enough. That was what we talked about at halftime. Yes, we were winning and we don't want to get too greedy about it, but we had to pick up the urgency in the second half.
"Forwards. Middles. You have to get in there and capitalize when you get a chance to score. Against teams like Northeast or Iowa Western, you're only to get one chance. If you leave that on the table, that's how seasons end."
After firing 17 shots without scoring a goal, Elisabeth Plouy finally broke the scoreless tie putting home the first goal for the IHCC women on a rebound in the 36th minute. Five different players scored a goal for the Warrior women, including freshman Hope Ward putting home the first goal of the second half in the 61st minute off a corner kick by Rachel Kaut in a homecoming of sorts for the Burlington-Notre Dame graduate.
"I was really hoping to get on off a corner kick, so it was nice to convert in that situation," Ward said. "We usually have a lot of family and friends that come to our matches wherever we play, so I wasn't too nervous coming back to Burlington. It was kind of nice to be able to play back here in my hometown."
Janette Ortiz-Chavez doubled IHCC's first-half lead by converting Risa Ogasawara's corner kick late in the first half. Seira Uko scored the fourth goal of the match for the Warriors before finding Ikumi Okamura for the fifth and final goal of the day.
"Last season, that was our biggest weakness. If Bailey (Wiemann) wasn't scoring, the other forwards on the field just were not good enough to score when it mattered," Longo said. "You've got Seira in there. You got Makayla (Reed) in there. You have Janette that comes in with under 30 seconds left in the half and scores a goal. There's always a threat out there. It's always nice to see we can find all sorts of different elements that we can score from."
It took nearly 160 total minutes on Wednesday for a Southeastern soccer team to find a goal. Joep De Bruin took advantage of foul called on the Warriors that set up a free kick midway through the second half, allowing De Bruin to answer a first-half goal by IHCC freshman Shogo Koike tying the match at 1-1.
"I think the referee got caught up in moments and kind of messed with the momentum of the match," Nuss said. "To me, that's not a foul. It gave (Southeastern) a great scoring opportunity right outside of the box."
Less than two minutes later, Jimson St. Louis put Southeastern ahead as the Blackhawks converted on the first run after the free kick goal, putting IHCC behind 2-1. Rather than fold, the Warriors (2-1-2) responded putting the pressure back on the Blackhawks (3-0-1) before finally tying the match in the 75th minute on goal by Mateo Chavarriaga.
"This is the third time we've put ourselves behind by a goal or two late in a match," Nuss said. "Each time, we've come back to score a goal of our own. You look at that and it proves that we have good spirit to keep ourselves in matches, but if I'm honest with ourselves we keep putting ourselves in that position. We can't keep doing that going forward."
Ultimately, both the Warriors and Blackhawks had chances to push what would have been the decisive third goal home over the final 30 minutes of play. Pablo Marques, the reigning NJCAA National Player of the Week, was stopped three times from scoring the potential winning goal being stopped twice on the same run in the final 10 minutes of regulation by Blackhawk goalkeeper Kylian Leroy and once in the second overtime by a Southeastern defensive player.
Matteo Scarduzio, however, answered the challenge in the net for the Warriors. The freshman goalkeeper stopped a free kick in the final minutes of regulation and stopped three shots at the goal in the first overtime period, preventing the Blackhawks from winning their fourth straight match to open the season.
"We're lucky to get the result and walk away from here with a draw," Nuss said. "Ultimately, we put ourselves in that position. We need this to be a learning moment as we move forward."
Both the IHCC men and women will host NIACC on Saturday in an ICCAC soccer doubleheader at Schafer Stadium in Ottumwa. Action gets underway with the women's match between the Trojans and 15th-ranked Warriors at 1 p.m.