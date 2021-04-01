OTTUMWA – If the first shot of a season can tell you a lot about a soccer season, this is going to be a very special year for the 17th-ranked Indian Hills women.
IHCC men's head coach James Ross is hoping the first shot isn't a harbinger of things to come. Otherwise, it will be a season in which the Warriors will wonder what might have been.
Rui Tsubakihara missed the first scoring opportunity of the season for the Indian Hills men on a shot that just lofted over the top of the goal in the sixth minute of the first Warrior soccer match since November of 2019, a chance that could have positioned IHCC for a much different season-opening match against Southeastern. The Warriors had to rally twice in the second half, scoring tying goals in the 75th and 87th minutes, but ultimately settled for a 2-2 tie with the Blackhawks as missed chances in the first half ultimately kept Indian Hills from opened the season with a victory.
"We are always going to have chances in the opening minutes. If that first shot goes in, it's a different story for us," Ross said. "With 30 seconds left in the first half, we had a 1-on-1. I've got the best finisher on our team (Takumi Semba) getting a touch. If we finish that, it's 2-0 and suddenly we're on top of the mountain going into halftime."
The Indian Hills women did not let early scoring chances slip away. Ashlyn Haas made the most of the first run to the net by a Warrior player in 17 months, scoring in the fifth minute to set the tone for a dominant 5-0 victory over Southeastern.
"We created a few chances early on, but we couldn't get a shot off. Ashlyn made a beautiful run and got us the early lead," IHCC head women's soccer coach Anthony Longo said. "The game is pretty easy when you put your first couple of shots of the season into the goal."
That second shot, taken by Bailey Wiemann in the eighth minute, doubled IHCC's early 1-0 lead. It would be the first two of 22 shots taken by the Warriors in the season opener.
Southeastern, meanwhile, countered with just four shots in 90 minutes. Elani Mears, returning to mind the net for the Indian Hills women after starting in goal as a freshman in 2019, made just one save coming out to stop a shot Luz Lafita late in the first half.
"Everybody kind of did their job," Longo said. "Having five goals is nice, but having the shutout is huge. That's something we can build on. The back line did a great job right away. They were very steady during the first 20-25 minutes. They kind of did what they were supposed to do. The midfield looked good as well, kind of controlled the game. The forwards took their chances. All three forwards (Haas, Wiemann, Risa Ogasawara) all had a goal in the first half. That's kind of what you want to see as a head coach."
Ross saw both positives and negatives from his first match as IHCC head men's soccer coach. The biggest positive was the resiliency of the Warriors who immediately answered go-ahead goals by the Blackhawks twice in regulation to avoid a season-opening loss.
Blake Barkay's goal in the 68th minute that finally snapped a scoreless tie, giving Southeastern a 1-0 lead, was answered less than six minutes later when Shogo Koike converted on a corner kick for the Warrior, tying the match at 1-1 with 15 minutes left. The Warriors (0-0-1) were set up to potentially take the lead with six minutes left on a free kick, but a block and counter attack for the Blackhawks resulted in a foul on the Warriors in the box, giving Daichi Marishita a chance to put Southeastern (0-0-1) on top with a tiebreaking penalty kick.
Indian Hills had just five minutes left to find a goal that would prevent the Blackhawks from taking a season-opening road win. Remeride Ndiang found that goal on a run to the net with just over three minutes left, tying the score at 2-2.
"We went down 1-0, came right back and tied it. We went down 2-1 on a penalty and tied it right back up," Ross said. "That what I focused on initially with the guys after the match. They responded each time. They put the ball right down at midfield, came back down and tied it, but I've got to toughen my kids up a bit. That's just the start of the season. There's many more teams ahead of us that will play the same way."
Haas finished off a successful day for the Warrior women (1-0) by scoring her second goal against Southeastern (0-1) less than eight minutes into the second half. K.J. Schmidt added a goal and an assist by putting the final ball home for IHCC in the 75th minute.
"It was a good start for us. We needed to start out strong," Haas said. "We've been through a lot of hard workouts together and a lot of long practices. We've gotten to know each other really well. I think that helped get us prepared for to open the season."