BETTENDORF – In any environment, the Indian Hills women's soccer team is proving very tough to beat.
The 13th-ranked Warriors secured a third straight regional shutout win to open the season on Wednesday, beating Scott Community College 7-0 in a match that was moved indoors to Bettendorf's TBK Bank Sports Complex indoor facility to avoid forecasted inclement weather. It was one of two wins for the Warriors on Wednesday as the IHCC men added a 5-0 win in the first match of the day.
"That was a struggle," Indian Hills head women's soccer coach Anthony Longo said of the weekend win at NIACC. "We had to really grind it out for a full 90 minutes. The winds were just massive and the way they were blowing made it less than ideal conditions to play in. Credit NIACC, who came out energized and made life difficult."
With the wind at their backs in the first half, the Warriors were able to find the back of the net a pair of times against NIACC (0-1). Even with a 2-0 lead going into intermission, Longo felt the advantage should have been greater.
"The first half was a pretty frustrating performance," Longo said. "The wind gave us a great advantage, but we were unable to capitalize as much as I would have liked so that we could have put the game away early."
Sophomore K.J. Schmidt picked up her second goal of the season off an assist from Wiemann to put the Warriors up 1-0 in the 19th minute. With just 1:28 remaining before intermission, Bailey Wiemann would collect her second goal of the year off a corner kick from Risa Ogasawara to make it 2-0 heading into halftime.
The wind was not in the Warriors' favor in the second half. Despite the disadvantage, Longo liked what he saw from his team.
"The second half was a little more of what I wanted to see," Longo said. "That being said, we couldn't quite put the game out of reach until nearly the final minutes."
Ogasawara took an assist from Schmidt with 5:13 left in regulation and found the back of the net to hand the Warriors a commanding 3-0 advantage with the clock winding down. Makayla Reed put an exclamation point on IHCC's second shutout win, scoring her first career goal for the Warriors with less than two minutes left.
"It was great to see multiple forwards get on the scoresheet again," Longo said. "This forward group has done a great job putting the ball in the net, and it seems like each player steps up at different times. We are a dangerous team offensively."
Rachel Kaut scored her first two goals at IHCC on Wednesday while assisting on Yui Okamoto's goal that put the Warriors up 4-0. Okamoto had two assists, finding Kaut and Schmidt for goals to close out the match.
Schmidt scored a pair of goals for the Warriors on Wednesday. Woldruff added her first goal of the season while Wiemann scored her third goal of the season against the Eagles.
Both the Indian Hills women (3-0, 2-0 ICCAC) and men (1-0-1, 1-0-1 ICCAC) will heads to Nebraska on Saturday for a regional doubleheader at Northeast. Action begins with the men's match at 1 p.m.