OTTUMWA — Sydney Anderson now owns the record for the most home runs hit in a single season by any Indian Hills softball player.
Whether Anderson will finish the year owning that record is still very much up in the air. The North Polk graduate became the first Warrior softball player to hit 28 home runs in one season, hammering three round-trippers on Saturday during an NFCA Day triangular at Illinois Central.
After tying Brooke Snider's program record with her 26th and 27th home runs in an 8-5 comeback win over Illinois Central to open the day, Anderson delivered the record-breaking blast in the fifth inning against Rock Valley with a shot to dead center that brought home two runs. The Golden Eagles, however, took advantage of four IHCC errors that led to six unearned runs avoiding a third loss to the Warriors in two days by snapping an eight-game winning streak for the Warriors with a 10-6 win in the second of three games played on Saturday at Thome Field.
"I'm trying not to put a lot of importance on it, but I think this group is really special, so I would love for them to find their way into the record book," Indian Hills head softball coach Lindsay Diehl said. "No matter what the results were, these were games will be so good for us. Rock Valley does a lot of things at a high level that you're going to see from teams when you get into May and you get into postseason play. It felt like playing in a national tournament game."
Rock Valley proved on Friday night they could push Indian Hills, battling the Warriors deep into a true pitchers' duel to close out an impromptu doubleheader at Romalynn 'R.L.' Heller Field between the national tournament hopefuls from Division III and Division I. After allowing four home runs in the opening game, including a three-run blast in the sixth inning by Abby Cataldo that clinched a 13-5 Warrior victory, Rock Valley kept the Warriors in the park as game two starting pitcher Hannah Hockerman allowed just three hits and two runs to the Warriors over six innings.
Madie Anderson, however, proved to be just a little better. The former Winfield-Mount Union ace shut out Rock Valley on three hits, stranding the bases loaded in the fourth and working out of a late rally in the seventh forcing a game-ending foul out to third with two runners on to securing IHCC's 36th win of the season.
"I had quite a few games like this in high school where there weren't a lot of runs being scored," Anderson said. "You just have to go out there and take it one pitch at a time. It's nothing new for me. I'm at my best when I'm going after hitters. That's what you have to do in those situations where one hit could change the outcome. I just had to go right at them and attack. I think my adrenaline kicks in. I enjoy it. You never know when you could find yourself in a situation like that, but you have to be ready for it."
Anderson allowed just two earned runs in over 10 total innings pitched against the seven-time defending NJCAA Division III national champions on Saturday. Much as they did early in the opening game of Friday's doubleheader, Rock Valley was able to open an early lead answering a game-opening home run by Destiny Lewis and an RBI single by Alex Beard with four runs in the bottom of the first including a fly ball that was misplayed in right with two outs that allowed the Golden Eagles to snap a 2-2 tie.
"You saw two really good teams battling," Rock Valley co-head coach Darin Monroe said. "That's why we faced Indian Hills. It was a chance to see good pitching and maybe the best offensive team we've seen all season. It was a good opportunity for our defense to be challenged, to see our pitchers hit spots and see overall where we're at."
Rock Valley (31-9) showed the resiliency of a team battling for their eighth straight national title on Saturday, answering a game-tying two-run homer in the fourth by Gretta Hartz by loading the bases with one out before Jenna Turner was hit by Anderson's final pitch on Saturday, putting the Golden Eagles back on top. Kayla Freiberg greeted IHCC relief pitcher Margo van elji with an RBI double, plating two more runs giving Rock Valley an 8-4 lead.
"We played Rock Valley in the fall, so I knew they played at high level with a lot of intensity," Diehl said. "I felt like our kids were backed into a corner a little bit. I think they were a little amazed that someone could do what we do. They were loud in their dugout just like we are. I have a ton of respect for Rock Valley's program. It was good lesson for us to learn from."
Indian Hills (37-8) proved to be resilient to open the NFCA Day triangular, erasing a 5-1 deficit against Illinois Central scoring five runs in the sixth to clinch the 8-5 win over the Cougars. Cataldo, who hit IHCC's 100th home run of the season on Friday to close out the opening win over Rock Valley, delivered a two-run game-tying single with two outs against Illinois Central, the first of four straight RBI hits for the Warriors that included run-scoring singles by Anderson and Kennedy Preston as well as an RBI double to left by Breanna Newton.
"To be a part of NFCA Day, something that is celebrated across the country by college softball teams on all levels, made this even more special," Diehl said. "This is a new tradition for our program. We will definitely be celebrating NFCA Day each year and definitely playing someone somewhere on that day."
Indian Hills will be back home for an Iowa Community College Athletic Conference doubleheader against Southeastern on Wednesday starting at 2 p.m. The Warriors have now hit 104 home runs after blasting four in Saturday's triangular, the second-most in a single season in program history just six shy of the 110 hit by the 1999 IHCC softball team.
Anderson, meanwhile, may be challenged by Lewis for the single-season individual home run title. The game-opening blast against Rock Valley was the 25th homer of the season for Lewis, the third-most by any IHCC player in a single season.
"It kind of reminds me of 2019. Macey Harrington actually broke that single season record first before Brooke came on to pass her late in the year," Diehl said. "Brooke, Macey and Chloe (Olson) all did their thing and wound up with over 20 home runs. When I was recruiting Destiny, I knew she had some of that talent that Brooke had and could put up some big numbers.
"I try to make sure that hitting home runs is not their focus. I try to keep make sure both Sydney and Destiny keep it simple, hunt good pitches and don't swing at pitchers that aren't yours. They're both doing a tremendous job staying within themselves and hunting good pitches."