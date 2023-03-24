COUNCIL BLUFFS – Indian Hills sophomore pitcher Madie Anderson made the first Iowa Community College Athletic Conference game of the season memorable for the Warrior softball squad.
Anderson tossed a no-hitter on Friday in the first game of the regional four-game series at Iowa Western, striking out five batters to counter three walks and two hit batters in IHCC's 7-0 win over the Reivers. Anderson worked out of her only jam in the second inning, stranding the bases loaded with one out forcing Ella Fitzpatrick to pop up before striking out Olivia Kyes to preserve a 2-0 Indian Hills lead.
The Warriors never looked back in Friday's opening game against the Reivers after Claire Tipton followed a lead-off walk drawn by Tatum Aragon with a two-run home run to right in the very first inning. Aragon added a home run of her own leading off the third inning, giving Indian Hills a 3-0 lead, before delivering an RBI single in the seventh before scoring on a two-run double by Tipton to double the three-run Warrior lead.
Game two of the series between Indian Hills (9-6, 1-0 ICCAC) and Iowa Western (12-6, 0-1 ICCAC) was ongoing on Friday as the Courier went to press. The two teams will play two more games on Saturday with a doubleheader starting at 1 p.m.
