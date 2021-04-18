OTTUMWA – The Indian Hills softball team needed a response on Saturday after dropping the first game of an Iowa Community College Athletic Conference doubleheader to Kirkwood.
C.J. Banner had the perfect response for the Warriors.
The former Des Moines East ace didn't allow a base runner in seven innings of Saturday's nightcap with the Eagles, tossing her first perfect game of her Indian Hills career. The Warriors needed every bit of that perfect effort as Gretta Hartz's second-inning home run proved to be the difference in a 1-0 win that allowed IHCC to bounce back after losing a 9-1, five-inning opener.
"I was just having fun," noted Banner after sculpting a masterpiece in the pitching circle, using just 68 pitches including 53 strikes. "I wasn't expecting a no-hitter, let alone a perfect game."
The second game was an artful combination of superb pitching and outstanding defensive plays for the Warriors. Bryanna Mehaffy set the tone on the opening play when the Kirkwood lead off hitter Olivia Richards struck what appeared to be a sure base hit up the middle.
Mehaffy went deep over the second base bag, gloved the ball and spun, throwing a strike to first base to nip the runner.
Lightening struck in the bottom of the second inning for the Warriors. Hartz drilled a pitch over the fence in center field near the 210-foot sign, giving IHCC the lead for the first time against the Eagles.
The third and fourth innings were three-up, three-down frames for both teams. The bottom of the fifth looked like Indian Hills might put together a big inning on hits by Hartz and a walk by former Ottumwa Bulldog standout Kaylee Bix before Payton Akers record consecutive strikeouts to end the threat.
"We made the plays defensively," quipped Indian Hills head softball coach Lindsay Diehl. "Everything came together. The only thing I thought we could improve on was the make some changes and adjustments at the plate."
Kirkwood entered the series with a 31-8 record and ranked seventh in NJCAA Division II. Indian Hills, ranked 18th in the NJCAA Division I national poll, had their hands full throughout the weekend.
The Eagles opened the top of the first inning in Saturday's opener with a walk, followed by a single and another base on balls to load the bases. Margot van Eijl, coming off a five-inning no-hitter for the Warriors on Wednesday at Iowa Western, hit Kirkwood's Reagan Schutte on a full count to push in the first run of the game for the visitors.
Austyn Crees then proceeded to drill a shot over the fence in left field for a grand slam, giving the Eagles a 5-0 lead. Kirkwood picked up two more runs in the top of the second on a triple down the right field down by former Pekin standout Emilee Linder, followed by a wild pitch.
In the bottom of the second, Indian Hills threatened with singles from Kennedy Preston and Bix, but failed to score. The Warriors only run of the game would come in the bottom of the third as Peyton Moffet picked up a seeing eye single up the middle, followed by solid single to center by Mehaffy with Moffet scoring on a fielder's choice. Each team would finish the game with six hits.
"This was the first time that Margot has thrown the first game," noted Diehl.
Kirkwood (34-9, 22-6 ICCAC) responded against Banner on Sunday, eliminating any hopes of a second straight perfect game three pitches into the game on a single to left by Olivia Richards. Four pitchers later, Sydney Albaugh drilled a two-run home run to left giving the Eagles a 2-0 lead.
"I was very confident, maybe a little too overconfident," Banner said. "I thought I could spin it in there again and shut them down. They were probably a little more motivated after (Saturday)."
Kirkwood took the series with a sweep of Sunday's doubleheader, drilling nine home runs in the two games. Albaugh added a second two-run homer in the second inning of a 9-2 opening-game win before four more home runs in the second game lifted the Eagles to a 6-1 win in the series finale.
"We didn't make the adjustments we needed to make," Diehl said. "The energy we had on Saturday is something we need every game. It's up to these girls to make that happen. How our season goes is up to them. We can either be great or wonder how great we could have been."
Indian Hills (29-10, 21-9 ICCAC) hosts Iowa Western in an important regional doubleheader on Wednesday. Action at Romalynn 'R.L.' Hellyer Field in Ottumwa gets underway at 2 p.m.
Courier senior sports writer Scott Jackson contributed to this story.
JUCO SOFTBALL
SATURDAY
Kirkwood 9, Indian Hills 1
Kirkwood 521 01 — 9 6 0
Indian Hills 001 00 — 1 6 0
Kirkwood battery — Kori Wedeking (W, 18-2) (5IP, 4H, R, ER, 4K, 2BB), Peggy Klingler catching.
3B — Emilee Linder.
HR — Austyn Crees, Angie Gorkow, Klingler.
Hits — Crees 2-3, Linder 1-2, Sydney Albaugh 1-3, Gorkow 1-3, Klingler 1-3.
RBI — Crees 4, Gorkow, Klingler, Linder, Reagan Schutte.
Runs — Linder 2, Albaugh, Randyn Carter, Crees, Gorkow, Klingler, Olivia Richards, Schutte.
Indian Hills battery — Margot van Eijl (L, 11-1) (5IP, 6H, 9R, 8ER, 4K, 3BB, HBP), Peyton Moffet catching.
Hits — Moffet 2-3, Kaylee Bix 1-2, Kennedy Preston 1-2, Bryanna Mehaffy 1-3.
RBI — Chloe Olson.
Runs — Moffet.
Indian Hills 1, Kirkwood 0
Kirkwood 000 000 0 — 0 0 0
Indian Hills 010 000 x — 1 5 0
Kirkwood battery — Payton Akers (L, 9-4) (6IP, 5H, R, ER, 11K, BB), Peggy Klingler catching.
Indian Hills battery — C.J. Banner (W, 4-1) (7IP, 6K), Kennedy Preston catching.
2B — Nicole Bellis.
HR — Gretta Hartz.
Hits — Hartz 2-2, Kaylee Bix 1-2, Bryanna Mehaffy 1-2, Bellis 1-3.
RBI — Hartz.
Runs — Hartz.
SUNDAY
Kirkwood 9, Indian Hills 2
Kirkwood 520 020 0 — 9 11 2
Indian Hills 000 200 0 — 2 4 0
Kirkwood battery — Kori Wedeking (W, 19-2) (7IP, 4H, 2R, ER, 5K), Peggy Klingler catching.
2B — Brooke Kilburg.
HR — Sydney Albaugh 2, Austyn Cress, Klingler, Reagan Schutte.
Hits — Albaugh 2-4, Kilburg 2-4, Olivia Richards 2-4, Randyn Carter 1-3, Schutte 1-3, Cress 1-4, Angie Gorkow 1-4, Klingler 1-4.
RBI — Albaugh 4, Schutte 2, Cress, Kilburg, Klingler.
Runs — Albaugh 2, Richards 2, Cress, Gorkow, Klingler, Emilee Linder, Schutte.
Indian Hills battery — C.J. Banner (L, 4-2) (4 2/3IP, 8H, 9R, 9ER, 2K, 2BB) and Malarie Huseman (2 1/3IP, 3H, K), Kennedy Preston catching.
2B — Gracie Jevyak.
HR — Nicole Bellis.
Hits — Bellis 1-3, Kaylee Bix 1-3, Jevyak 1-3, Anna Voigt 1-3.
RBI — Bellis 2.
Runs — Bellis, Bryanna Mehaffy.
Kirkwood 6, Indian Hills 1
Kirkwood 010 113 0 — 6 9 0
Indian Hills 000 001 0 — 1 5 3
Kirkwood battery — Payton Akers (W, 10-4) (7IP, 5H, R, ER, 9K, BB, HBP), Peggy Klingler catching.
2B — Olivia Richards, Reagan Schutte.
HR — Randyn Carter, Austyn Cress, Jessie Frasher, Klingler.
Hits — Cress 1-2, Carter 1-3, Frasher 1-3, Brooke Kilburg 1-3, Schutte 1-3, Sydney Albaugh 1-4, Klingler 1-4, Emilee Linder 1-4, Richards 1-4.
RBI — Carter, Cress, Frasher, Klingler.
Runs — Carter, Cress, Frasher, Klingler, Linder, Schutte.
Indian Hills battery — Margot van Elji (L, 11-2) (5 1/3IP, 8H, 4R, 3ER, 2K, BB) and Alexis Watson (1 2/3IP, H, R, ER), Peyton Moffet catching.
2B — Gretta Hartz.
HR — Gracie Jevyak.
Hits — Moffet 2-4, Hartz 1-3, Jevyak 1-3, Bryanna Mehaffy 1-3.
RBI — Jevyak.
Runs — Jevyak.