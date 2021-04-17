OTTUMWA – The Indian Hills softball team needed a response on Saturday after dropping the first game of an Iowa Community College Athletic Conference doubleheader to Kirkwood.
C.J. Banner had the perfect response for the Warriors.
The former Des Moines East ace didn't allow a base runner in seven innings of Saturday's nightcap with the Eagles, tossing her first perfect game of her Indian Hills career. The Warriors needed every bit of that perfect effort as Gretta Hartz's second-inning home run proved to be the difference in a 1-0 win that allowed IHCC to bounce back after losing a 9-1, five-inning opener.
"I was just having fun," noted Banner after sculpting a masterpiece in the pitching circle, using just 68 pitches including 53 strikes. "I wasn't expecting a no-hitter, let alone a perfect game."
The second game was an artful combination of superb pitching and outstanding defensive plays for the Warriors. Bryanna Mehaffy set the tone on the opening play when the Kirkwood lead off hitter Olivia Richards struck what appeared to be a sure base hit up the middle.
Mehaffy went deep over the second base bag, gloved the ball and spun, throwing a strike to first base to nip the runner.
Lightening struck in the bottom of the second inning for the Warriors. Hartz drilled a pitch over the fence in center field near the 210-foot sign, giving IHCC the lead for the first time against the Eagles.
The third and fourth innings were three-up, three-down frames for both teams. The bottom of the fifth looked like Indian Hills might put together a big inning on hits by Hartz and a walk by former Ottumwa Bulldog standout Kaylee Bix before Payton Akers record consecutive strikeouts to end the threat.
"We made the plays defensively," quipped Indian Hills head softball coach Lindsay Diehl. "Everything came together. The only thing I thought we could improve on was the make some changes and adjustments at the plate."
Kirkwood entered the first game 31-8 and ranked seventh in NJCAA Division II. Indian Hills, ranked 18th in the NJCAA Division I national poll, had their hands full in game one of the doubleheader.
The Eagles opened the top of the first with a walk, followed by a single and another base on balls to load the bases. Margot van Eijl, coming off a five-inning no-hitter for the Warriors on Wednesday at Iowa Western, hit Kirkwood's Reagan Schutte on a full count to push in the first run of the game for the visitors.
Austyn Crees then proceeded to drill a shot over the fence in left field for a grand slam, giving the Eagles a 5-0 lead. Kirkwood picked up two more runs in the top of the second on a triple down the right field down by former Pekin standout Emilee Linder, followed by a wild pitch.
In the bottom of the second, Indian Hills threatened with singles from Kennedy Preston and Bix, but failed to score. The Warriors only run of the game would come in the bottom of the third as Peyton Moffet picked up a seeing eye single up the middle, followed by solid single to center by Mehaffy with Moffet scoring on a fielder's choice. Each team would finish the game with six hits.
"This was the first time that Margot has thrown the first game," noted Diehl.
JUCO SOFTBALL
SATURDAY
Kirkwood 9, Indian Hills 1
Kirkwood 521 01 — 9 6 0
Indian Hills 001 00 — 1 6 0
Kirkwood battery — Kori Wedeking (W, 18-2) (5IP, 4H, R, ER, 4K, 2BB), Peggy Klingler catching.
3B — Emilee Linder.
HR — Austyn Crees, Angie Gorkow, Klingler.
Hits — Crees 2-3, Linder 1-2, Sydney Albaugh 1-3, Gorkow 1-3, Klingler 1-3.
RBI — Crees 4, Gorkow, Klingler, Linder, Reagan Schutte.
Runs — Linder 2, Albaugh, Randyn Carter, Crees, Gorkow, Klingler, Olivia Richards, Schutte.
Indian Hills battery — Margot van Eijl (L, 11-1) (5IP, 6H, 9R, 8ER, 4K, 3BB, HBP), Peyton Moffet catching.
Hits — Moffet 2-3, Kaylee Bix 1-2, Kennedy Preston 1-2, Bryanna Mehaffy 1-3.
RBI — Chloe Olson.
Runs — Moffet.
Indian Hills 1, Kirkwood 0
Kirkwood 000 000 0 — 0 0 0
Indian Hills 010 000 x — 1 5 0
Kirkwood battery — Payton Akers (L, 9-4) (6IP, 5H, R, ER, 11K, BB), Peggy Klingler catching.
Indian Hills battery — C.J. Banner (W, 4-1) (7IP, 6K), Kennedy Preston catching.
2B — Nicole Bellis.
HR — Gretta Hartz.
Hits — Hartz 2-2, Kaylee Bix 1-2, Bryanna Mehaffy 1-2, Bellis 1-3.
RBI — Hartz.
Runs — Hartz.
