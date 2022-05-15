OTTUMWA — The greatest power hitting team in the nation.
That's how Crowder head softball coach John Sisemore described the Indian Hills Warriors. It made his 51-win team something of an underdog, at least according to Sisemore, entering this past weekend's NJCAA Midwest District championship series.
"We were hoping our pitching could stand up to it. We knew we couldn't completely shut them down, but we were hoping our pitching would do enough to contain them just enough to get the job done."
Crowder is now a 53-win underdog heading down to Arizona after knocking off 16th-ranked Indian Hills, twice, at Romalynn 'R.L.' Heller Field on Saturday. Maura Moore did more than just contain the powerful lineup of the Warriors, pitching a complete-game two-hit shutout in a 6-0 win to open the best-of-three series, before late plays in game two rallied the Roughriders to a 7-6 win in eight innings clinched by a one-out walk-off RBI single from Courtney Story to clinch the program's 10th national tournament trip.
"I know everyone looks at stats and pays attention to what they do, but our focus since I've been here is to play the ball and do what we know we can do," Sisemore said. "We try to compete against something that doesn't live and breath. If the opponent changes the way the ball acts, we'll just have to make the adjustments.
"We tried not to pay any attention to the numbers, but Indian Hills has put up so great numbers offensively this year. It was hard not to pay attention."
Numbers that included the third-most home runs in the country, setting a program record with 124, along with the fourth-highest slugging percentage (.730), fifth-most runs scored (536), sixth-most RBIs (492), sixth-best on-base percentage (.479) and seventh-highest batting average (.403) in the country. Despite all those gaudy numbers, head coach Lindsay Diehl had something of an ominous feeling about what might happen if Crowder landed the first blows in the weekend's national tournament qualifier.
"We've shown it a couple different times of backing down from a fight instead of going right at somebody," Diehl said. "I think the girls just tried way too hard to make something happen instead of playing the way we're capable of player. We were hesitant and scared. Crowder is tough and they got the best of it."
The first sign that something might be off for the Warriors came in the very first inning. Destiny Lewis, who broke or tied six different IHCC single-season records in her freshman season, was called out for leaving first base early after drawing an opening walk off Moore.
From that point on, Moore allowed just three more Warriors to reach base in the contest. The freshman hurler record eight strikeouts, including setting down Lewis swinging in the sixth and Sydney Anderson, IHCC's other single-season home run co-record holder, in the fourth.
"We knew Indian Hills was good. It's one of the best offenses we've seen all year," Moore said. "We knew we had to be on point. We struggled at times during the day, but we came back and fought.
"Coach Sisemore says it all the time. We're going to have to beat the giants. We had to punch them in the throat and stomp them down."
Crowder began doing that at the plate in the third inning of game one. Back-to-back two-out run-scoring hits by Marissa Mitchell and Emily Shipman gave the Roughriders a 3-0 lead.
After failing to record a hit in the first four innings, Indian Hills finally made successful contact off Moore in the fifth as Kennedy Preston and Alex Beard both singles, bringing the tying run to the plate. Moore responded by striking out pinch-hitter Gracie Jevyak, coaxing a pop out on the infield by Abby Cataldo and forcing Carly Campbell into a rally-ending groundout to short.
"We had a game plan going into it. We had a focus and we know how we were going to pitch to each batter," Moore said. "We knew the strong point of each batter. We also knew about their weaknesses. We knew what we needed to do to get the job done. I think we executed the plan great in the first game."
Mitchell would put game one out of reach in the sixth, blasting a three-run homer over the fence in center to open Crowder's lead to six runs. The Roughriders struck first in game two, taking advantage of two fielding errors by the Warriors and three hits to put four runs on the board in the third with Rachel Sherwood's two-run single putting Indian Hills behind 4-0 with the season on the line.
"We went through a really tough conference schedule. We've faced some of the best pitching in the nation out of our conference over the last couple of years," Sisemore said. "We took a few bruises in our conference this year and still came through in some really tough games. I think that gives us the indication that we've got a little bit of fight in us and have enough tools that we can make anything happen."
Indian Hills (46-10) responded in hopes of keeping their national tournament dreams alive. Fittingly, the long ball played a big role in the comeback as Breanna Newton and Lewis each connected on two-run homers in the fourth and fifth innings, tying the game at 4-4 before a clutch RBI single by Preston brought Gretta Hartz home after a double, finally putting IHCC on top 5-4.
"I'm pleased with the effort all season long from our girls," Diehl said. "That's one thing I tried to tell the girls. They shouldn't hang their heads because of one day. They've done some really great things this season."
It appeared Indian Hills was poised to force Crowder into a Sunday district championship contest, taking a 6-4 lead into the seventh with a chance to add to the lead loading the bases with nobody out. After Beard struck out, it appeared Bryanna Mehaffy had found that game-clinching run-scoring hit for the Warriors with a shallow fly ball to right.
The defensive play of the day, however, changed the tide in game two as Crowder second baseman Ava Sarwinski robbed Mehaffy and the Warriors of a huge hit with an over-the-shoulder catch before turning around to complete a rally-ending double play throwing Preston out trying to get back to first base. Errors on the infield by Mehaffy and Lewis in the bottom of the seventh allowed Crowder to erase IHCC's 6-4 lead with an RBI single by Jenna Daggett and a two-out RBI double off the fence in left by Sherwood forcing extra innings.
Moore returned to pitch the eighth, working around a one-out bunt single by Yanna Roberts to keep the game tied at 6-6. Crowder put the first two base runners on in the bottom of the eighth and, after a sac bunt by Jesseniah Cox, clinched the national tournament trip with a single back up the middle by Story setting off a celebration for 53-8 Crowder watched on from the home dugout by the stunned Warriors.
"It is what it is," Diehl said. "The game of softball doesn't care who is supposed to win."