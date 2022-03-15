PARSONS, Kan. – It certainly wasn't an easy milestone for Lindsay Diehl to achieve.
From a 1-8 start to her first season at the helm of her alma-mater to Tuesday afternoon's second game against Labette Community College, who nearly erased a seven-run lead in the bottom of the seventh.
Margot van eijl finally got Shayley Treat to swing and miss at a 1-2 pitch with the tying run at third and winning run at first, clinching a 9-8 win that completed a doubleheader sweep for the Indian Hills softball team. In the process, the Warriors provided Diehl with her 100th win as IHCC's head softball coach.
"I know wins are tallied to the coach, but the kids are the reason," Diehl said. "I'm fortunate to get to do what I do every day and kids that buy in, play hard and represent Indian Hills in everything they do."
Diehl, in her fourth season at Indian Hills, improved to 100-44 all-time for a .694 winning percentage. The Warriors have won at least 40 games in each of Diehl's two full seasons at the helm of the Warrior program, with the 2020 season cut short due to COVID-19 after IHCC won 10 of their first 16 games.
"Indian Hills has a tradition of winning," Diehl said. "We do our best to play at a high level every time we step on the field."
Tuesday's sweep, which began with a 10-2 win in game one, was the second sweep in as many days for Indian Hills after the Warriors dropped Independence Community College twice on Monday. With four wins in two days, highlighted by 43 combined runs scored over 48 hours, Indian Hills move over .500 for the first time this season with a season-best four-game winning streak.
The Warriors did all of their damage in game one in the fourth inning, breaking out for 10 runs in the frame after holding Labette scoreless for the first three innings. Indian Hills used a series of home runs from Destiny Lewis, Breanna Newton and Kennedy Preston to pull away.
"In the beginning (of the season), I think we were trying to overcompensate for some of our early mistakes," Lewis said. "I try to make solid contact each time up and get on base for my team. Sometimes, the ball just flies over the fence when you make that contact."
Lewis and Newton each used a three-run home run to spark the Warrior offense while Preston added a solo shot. Sophomore pitcher Madison Huisman went 3 2/3 innings to earn the win in the circle for the Warriors, striking out three batters with just one earned run.
Labette responded in game two with two runs in the opening frame before an RBI single in the second inning by Yanna Roberts was followed by a run-scoring double from Lewis that tied the game at 2-2. Gretta Hartz and Sydney Anderson delivered back-to-back home runs in the fourth to give the Warriors a 5-2 lead in the nightcap.
Lewis connected on another home run in the fifth, a three-run shot to push the Warrior lead to 8-2. Preston completed the scoring in the fifth with an RBI single to score Anderson, giving Indian Hills a 9-2 lead.
"We've done some really great things. It's all just a matter of doing it consistently," Lewis said.
The Cardinals made a late surge, scoring six runs in the seventh with a grand slam by Winter Snyder cutting IHCC's lead to 9-6 with one out. Sarah Mays and Chloe Sams each drew walks before an error loaded the bases again for Labette, bringing the potential winning run to the plate for the Cardinals.
After striking out Kylie Wood in relief, van eijl gave up a two-run single to Makenna Kuehn, cutting IHCC's lead to 9-8 while moving Katie Crowe to third with the potential tying run. Kuehn stood at first with a chance to score the winning run when Treat fell behind 1-2, eventually swinging at van eijl's 23rd pitch of the inning.
"The good thing about this season is we have a lot of pitchers that can step in at any point of any game," van eijl said. "We can fill in for each other and we all have our own specialty. It's a big pitching staff, but we still know what each of us our good at."
Anderson and Lewis each collected three hits in the win while Preston, Roberts and Bryanna Mehaffy added two apiece to contribute to the Warriors 15-hit total on the day. Madie Anderson went 6 1/3 innings to earn the win while van eijl was credited with the save.
Indian Hills (7-6) will host State Fair on Saturday afternoon in the home-opening doubleheader for the Warriors. First pitch at Romalynn 'R.L.' Hellyer Field is set for 2 p.m.