OTTUMWA — After five record-breaking seasons at the helm of the Indian Hills softball program, Lindsay Diehl has stepped down to accept the head coach position at NCAA Division I Drake University in Des Moines.
"I'm incredibly excited for the opportunity that Lindsay has been presented," stated Dr. Brett Monaghan, Indian Hills Vice President, Student Development & Operations and Athletic Director. "Drake University is getting one of the best in the business, and while her on-the-field accomplishments speak for themselves, Drake is getting someone who is passionate about growing the game of softball, and most importantly, someone who is passionate about using the game as an avenue to grow young people."
Diehl departs the Warrior program after a remarkable run at Indian Hills. In five seasons, Diehl guided the Warriors to 186 victories, two trips to the National Junior College Athletic Association (NJCAA) DI World Series, four NJCAA Region 11 titles, two NJCAA District Championships, and four NJCAA Region 11 Coach of the Year honors.
Diehl leaves as the third winningest coach in program history after winning 40 games in each of the team's four complete seasons since 2019. In five seasons, the Warriors went 80-12 in league play and 14-0 in NJCAA Region 11 postseason action.
"While you hope you never have to replace a Lindsay Diehl," Monaghan added, "She has positioned our softball program as one of the best at our level nationwide, and leaves us in great position to continue to be competitive on the national stage. While I will greatly miss working with Lindsay on a day-to-day basis, I look forward to watching her put Drake Softball on the Division I map."
An Indian Hills alum, Diehl earned All-American honors while a member of the Warriors before returning to lead the program. Since 2019, the Warriors have earned 19 All-American honors, 41 NJCAA All-Region 11 selections, four NJCAA Region 11 Player of the Year awards, two NJCAA Region 11 Defensive Player of the Year awards, two NJCAA Region 11 Offensive Player of the Year awards, and three NJCAA Region 11 Pitcher of the Year honors.
"I want to thank Indian Hills for the opportunity to lead this program," stated Diehl. "I have so much pride that I got to be a part of and lead at a special place like Indian Hills. This experience has made me a better coach and the people here have made it home. Thank you for the love and support that I felt and that I know my student-athletes felt. I am forever proud to be a Warrior."
The 2023 season saw the Warriors return to the NJCAA DI Softball World Series where the team placed eighth overall, the program's best finish since 2004. The team's 47 wins this past season were also the most since 2004 while the Warriors completed their first undefeated conference schedule since 2005. Under Diehl's tutelage, Destiny Lewis earned NJCAA and National Fastpitch Coaches Association (NFCA) Player of the Year honors, among a bevy of All-American and All-Region accolades.
All told, 10 individual single season and career Indian Hills Softball records were set during Diehl's time in Ottumwa while the program set four team records, including single season batting average (2022) and three of the top-four single season home run marks.
Diehl will take over a program that has been spearheaded by Rich Calvert for the past 21 seasons. Calvert stepped down from his position in June after totaling more than 500 wins for the Bulldogs since 2003.
A national search for the next head coach of Indian Hills softball is underway.
