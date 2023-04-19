JUCO softball: Explosive Warriors sweep Pirates

OTTUMWA — One run was all that decided the first of four meetings this year between the Indian Hills and North Central Missouri softball teams.
Julia Kwakernaak's pinch-hit RBI single in the seventh inning brought in Hannah Simpson with the only run the Warriors would score last month in a 1-0 win during opening game of a road doubleheader against the Pirates. As it turned out, that result was something of an anomaly as Indian Hills outscored North Central Missouri 41-5 over the final three games including a pair of dominant wins at home on Monday as the Warriors followed an 8-1 win in game one at Romalynn 'R.L.' Hellyer Field with a 15-3 win wrapped in five innings to close out the doubleheader.
"I just didn't feel like we were making adjustments at the plate in that first game we played against them down at their place," Indian Hills head softball coach Lindsay Diehl said. "Getting on the board early is always a good sign. I feel more relaxed calling pitches when we can play with the lead.
"I felt like we were on a roller coaster ride a little bit in the first game offensively. We did a little better job in the second game of staying hungry at the plate and keeping our foot on the gas."
Indian Hills was able to play with a lead right from the start of both games on Monday, scoring seven combined first-inning runs against the Pirates. Hannah Simpson drove in Claire Tipton with two outs in the first inning of game one, putting Madie Anderson in a familiar position of protecting a 1-0 lead after tossing a no-hitter in the 1-0 win last month in Missouri.
This time, however, Anderson would get a much bigger lead to work with in Monday's opener. Destiny Lewis followed up a bunt single by Eva Fulk by sending her program-record 47th career home run over the fence in left center giving Indian Hills a 3-0 lead in the bottom of the third.
"I try to flush every pitch. If I miss on a swing, I move on to the next pitch," Lewis said. "I don't really focus on things like home many home runs I've hit. It's humbling to have that record, but I'm just up there trying to do my part to help the team win."
Lewis wouldn't be the only Warrior hitter to come through in the third inning of the opener against North Central Missouri. Jill Smith stepped up with the bases loaded and two outs later in the inning, clearing the bases with a line-drive double down the left field line giving Indian Hills a 6-0 lead.
"I know my teammates have my back and we'll find a way to get those runners around," Smith said. "It definitely gave me some extra adrenaline for sure to see my name in the starting line-up. Coach told me I'd be designated hitting. I felt good about that. I felt calm. I worked a lot in the winter and it's starting to pay off."
Sydney Anderson kicked off an impressive day at the plate with an RBI single to left in the fourth, driving in Lewis to give Indian Hills a 7-0 lead. Lewis would cross home plate for the third time in the sixth as Simpson connected on her second run-scoring hit of the game, answering a sacrifice fly by Carsen Sporleder in the sixth.
Indian Hills wouldn't waste any time jumping out to another commanding lead against the Pirates (22-20), putting six runs on the board in the bottom of the first. The Warriors again got clutch hits with two outs as Jenna Lemley drove in two runs with a double to center before scoring on a double off the fence by T.J. Stoaks giving IHCC a 6-0 lead after just one inning in the nightcap.
"T.J. is one of those kids that execute a perfect drag bunt, then step up in the next at bat and take one deep," Diehl said. "Offensively, we have threats up and down the line-up. We could go off at any times. Scoring those runs with two outs is huge. It shows we can stay hungry and find a way to continue putting runs on the board."
Simpson added a solo home run in the second inning of game two, giving Indian Hills a 7-0 lead over North Central Missouri. The Warriors clinched the home sweep on Monday with a seven-run rally that included a two-run single by Fulk, RBI doubles by Lewis and Simpson and a two-run homer by Sydney Anderson joining Lewis as the only two IHCC hitters to reach 40 career homers.
"That's great for Sydney. It's nice to have some company in that club," Lewis said. "Sydney has the ability to rip the cover off the ball anytime she steps to the plate."
Anderson moved closer to Lewis at the top of the career home run chart on Tuesday, driving two home runs over the fence at the Wagner Athletic Complex during an Iowa Community College Athletic Conference (ICCAC) doubleheader at Southeastern. The Warriors again had an explosive inning against the Blackhawks, earning a 15-4 win in the opening game by scoring 11 runs in the top of the seventh with home runs by Tipton, Simpson, Tatum Aragon and Abby Martin rallying IHCC from an early 4-0 deficit.
"This group is a little more consistent and hits the ball with a higher exit velocity coming off the bat," Diehl said. "I still don't feel like we've played our best softball yet, which is a good thing. I set the bar really high. I'm hoping we can really start clicking on all cylinders over the next couple of weeks."
Indian Hills misfired in the second game at Southeastern as the Blackhawks salvaged a split with a 5-2 win in game two, scoring five runs in the first three innings while avoiding allowing a big rally by the Warriors in the nightcap. The Warriors (30-8, 9-1 ICCAC) head to Southwestern this weekend for a four-game series in Creston beginning with a doubleheader on Saturday starting at 1 p.m.
