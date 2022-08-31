OTTUMWA — The Indian Hills softball team has released its fall schedule for the 2022 season. This year's slate features 10 matchups against both two-year and four-year opponents.
The fall season opens up at R.L. Hellyer Field in Ottumwa as the Warriors host Ellsworth Community College at Sept. 18 at 1 p.m. Indian Hills will then hit the road to take on William Penn University on Sept. 20 at 4:30 p.m.
The Warriors travel to Cedar Falls on Sept. 24 for a pair of matchups against opponents with Indian Hills ties. The Warriors will take on the Upper Iowa University Peacocks and the University of Northern Iowa Panthers at the Robinson-Dresser Complex. Upper Iowa is currently coached by former Indian Hills head coach Laura North while Northern Iowa features former Warrior student-athletes Brooke Snider and Gretta Hartz.
Indian Hills wraps up the month of September with a trip to Grand View on Sept. 27 and the ICCAC Showcase in Marion. The showcase will feature more than a dozen junior college programs from Iowa, Nebraska and Illinois.
The Warriors will travel to Ames to take on both William Penn and Iowa State University on Oct. 2 before returning home to host William Penn in the team's home fall finale on Oct. 4. The Warriors wrap up the fall season with a trip to Missouri Western State University on Oct. 7. The Griffons' roster features former Warrior Kennedy Preston.
Indian Hills is coming off a record-setting year where the team went 46-10 and claimed the NJCAA Region XI Championship.
