NEOSHO, Mo. — One team's historic season came to an end.
Another team's season may be just beginning to make history after a thrilling conclusion to the NJCAA Midwest District softball tournament.
The Indian Hills softball team clinched the program's 21st trip to the National Junior College Athletic Association (NJCAA) Division I Softball World Series on Sunday, winning the third and decisive game in the district final with a 4-1 win at Crowder College. Sophomore All-American Destiny Lewis delivered the decisive blow in the top of seventh with her program-record 61st career home run, driving in the final two of the three runs scored by IHCC in the final inning to snap a 1-1 tie.
"We talked a lot about how we should have taken care of business on Saturday," IHCC head softball coach Lindsay Diehl said. "They really didn't let the one loss be a big thing. They came out with a different energy in this final game."
The loss ended a historic season for Crowder with a final record of 45-16, preventing the Roughriders from returning to the national tournament for the second straight year after taking two games at Indian Hills in last season's district championship series. For the eight sophomores that played their final game at Crowder, the three-game series with IHCC proved to be just the second and third times they had lost on their home field.
"Now they are officially ghostriders," Crowder head softball coach Josh Barnes said. "We are going to be rooting for them on their next stops in whatever they do, but once a Roughrider, always a Roughrider."
The Warriors took the first game of the best-of-three series with the Roughriders on Saturday 8-0. Crowder regrouped with a 4-3 win to force Sunday's game, clinching the victory when Lewis was called out for failing to touch first base with two outs in the seventh on what appeared to be a game-extending double into left field.
"I had a couple coaches that texted me and said they felt like Destiny was going to show up big in this final game," Diehl said of Lewis. "She was out to make a point to get that back. The game comes back to you."
Indian Hills was on the board first, with a infield RBI single off the bat of Jensyn Jones that scored Julia Kwakernaak, who reached base earlier on a single past short.
The Roughriders answered with a run of their own in the bottom of the frame, when Macie Sawney took the first pitch she saw and sent it past the shortstop to score Laynee Tapp. Tapp reached base earlier on a walk.
The teams remained tied at 1-1 through the middle of the fifth inning, when Mother Nature took over, forcing a 90-minute rain delay. The Crowder players exchanged their cleats for galoshes as they worked to remove large amounts of water from the tarp.
"As a coach, you would take a tie ballgame in the seventh in a do-or-die to go to the national tournament." Barnes said of Sunday's game. "They (Indian Hills) got the breaks in the game, and they made things happen. We didn't quite do that, but we competed until the very end, and that's all you can ask. That's what defined us — our grit."
Members of the Indian Hills softball team, however, had another way to get refocused during the delay. While waiting in the Crowder Gymnasium for the game to resume, members of the team watched on as the IHCC baseball team scored three runs in the top of the 10th to earn a 5-2 win over Iowa Western, clinching their regional tournament title.
"(IHCC softball sophomore) Claire Mathews was watching with us. When the boys untied their game, she said we were going to do the same thing," Diehl said. "They went out there and tried to one-up the baseball team."
When play resumed back in Missoui, the score remained tied until the top of the seventh inning, when Indian Hills' Claire Tipton hit a sacrifice fly to right field that scored pinch runner Abbi Caraldo from third base.
The Warriors (45-8) made it 4-1 with a two-run jack off the bat of Destiny Lewis that sailed over the left field fence. The Roughriders went down in order in the bottom of the frame, ending their season.
Crowder starter Chelsea Beville ended the season with a 17-5 record giving up eight hits, while striking out five.
Indian Hills' Madie Anderson pitched a complete game, giving up just one hit and striking out three batters. She improved to 19-3 overall.
The Warriors will await their seeding in the 16-team JUCO Softball World Series. Action gets underway at Choccolocco Park in Oxford, Alabama, the place where IHCC began their season in the NJCAA National Preview tournament back in February.
Joplin Globe editor Andy Ostmeyer contributed to this story
