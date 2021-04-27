OTTUMWA — The Indian Hills softball team announced on Tuesday that all team activities have been paused as a result of COVID-19 protocols within the program.
The pause has postponed the next six scheduled IHCC softball games, including Wednesday's regional doubleheader against Iowa Central. The games were the final two regular-season home games scheduled for the Warriors, which was scheduled to include ceremonies honoring second-year players.
Indian Hills has also postponed four scheduled games this weekend at DMACC. The next scheduled games for the Warriors are Wednesday, May 5, at Iowa Central.
The school has not announced if any of the six postponed games will be rescheduled and, if so, when the games will be made up. The Warriors are scheduled to open regional tournament play on Saturday, May 8.