OTTUMWA — Spending a day at the ballpark watching their daughters compete in postseason softball might not have been a bad way to spend Mothers Day.
Indian Hills softball players, however, had something else in mind for Sunday. A day off.
The Warriors rallied from a 5-2 deficit in game one of Saturday's Iowa Community College Athletic Conference semifinal series with Southwestern, scoring five runs in the bottom of the sixth to put away an 11-6 win over the Spartans. The bats came on late yet again in game two for Indian Hills, scoring seven unanswered runs in the fifth and sixth innings to erase a five-run deficit clinching a series sweep with an 11-9 win that prevented the teams from having to return to Romalynn 'R.L.' Hellyer Field on Sunday for a third and decisive regional semifinal-round contest.
"I think my mom would have looked forward to watching me play on Mother's Day. I'm not sure I would have enjoyed as much," IHCC sophomore Nicole Bellis said. "As a team, we were a little nervous in the beginning. I personally never doubted we would come back. I had confidence in our hitters."
IHCC head softball coach Lindsay Diehl had an idea what kind of day the Warriors were in for. Southwestern had already set a tone this season for being able to put runs on the board against Indian Hills, having scored 22 runs during a doubleheader split in Creston last month.
"We had a conference call on Thursday and talked about Indian Hills and SWCC are the two teams that put a lot of runs on the board," Diehl said. "They were a good pair-up with us. I had confidence that our girls were going to be able to get on base. By the time we go through the line-up a couple of times, our girls start making the adjustments."
The tone for the day was set by the two teams in the very first inning. Ali Enright followed a two-out single by Kaitlyn Schad with a two-run homer to left, putting the Spartans up 2-0 quickly in game one.
Just as quickly, the lead was gone. Bellis followed a lead-off single by Peyton Moffet with a two-run homer of her own to match Enright, tying the opener at 2-2.
"Our bats may go down for an inning or two, but I have confidence we're going to bring it back around," Bellis said. "It only takes one big hit to get everyone else in the line-up fired up."
Madeleine Shwaluk snapped the tie with a two-run homer in the third inning, followed by a solo blast from Schad that put the Spartans up 5-2 in game one. Kennedy Preston then kicked off an amazing day at the plate for the Warriors driving a two-run homer over the fence with two outs in the bottom of the third, the first of two homers in the game and the second of Preston's team-leading six hits on the day.
"I don't think we were ready to pack our stuff and head home," Preston said. "I was just focusing each time out on making solid contact. The pitches were coming up, so if you could make contact before they broke, they would just fly off the bat."
Breanna Newton matched Preston with six hits on the day, including a game-tying solo homer in the fourth inning of game one. After Moffet kept Southwestern (28-33) from regaining lead in the fifth, throwing Jordan Redeker out at the plate, Chloe Olson put IHCC ahead for the first time crushing her program-record 38th career home run to put the Warriors up 6-5.
Southwestern tied the opening game in the sixth on consecutive hits by Paige and Madeleline Shwaluk, but stranding two runners on with a chance to take the lead. Indian Hills put the opening game away as the top of the Warrior batting order came through with three hits and two walks, resulting in five runs including a tie-breaking RBI single by Bellis and a three-run homer from Preston clinching the opening win for Indian Hills.
"It seems like, up and down the line-up, any kid with the exception of our slap hitters can hit the ball out of the park," Diehl said. "I have confidence in what we can do at the plate. There are other line-ups that rely on a certain portion of the line-up to put runs on the board. There's not really a space to breath with our line-up, which is what I'm always shooting for.
"We can beat any team at the plate," Bellis added. "Our biggest competitors are ourselves. We love to compete with each other for fun. We love having fun with our hitting."
Down a game, Southwestern scored four runs on seven hits in the opening inning of a must-win second game against the Warriors. Preston's third run-scoring hit of the doubleheader brought IHCC back within 4-2 in the bottom of the first, but the Spartans kept adding to the advantage going up 9-4 in the fifth as Enright delivered her third hit of the game with an RBI single as Southwestern threatened to put things out of reach loading the bases with one out.
"We have the ability to explode at the plate. All I kept telling the kids is that we can score no matter what inning it is," Diehl said. "We can keep chipping away. That's exactly what the girls did."
"I always felt like we were going to come out on top, but it wasn't easy," Preston added.
C.J. Banner keyed the comeback by striking out Grace Cotton and Kayla Jensen with the bases loaded, keeping Southwestern's lead at 9-4. Bellis opened the bottom of the fifth with her second home run, followed later in the inning by Newton's second round-tripper as the two-run blast cut Southwestern's lead to 9-7.
Southwestern stranded two more runners on base in the sixth on a pair of pop ups, setting the table for the series-clinching rally by the Warriors in the bottom of the inning. The Spartans had two errors that helped push two unearned runs across as Indian Hills took the lead on Preston's fourth run-scoring hit, a two-run single that gave the Carlisle native nine RBIs in the series and put the Warriors on top 10-9.
"I feel like I've gotten more confidence late in the season. I feel like I'm a better player than I was during the first half of the season," Preston said. "Step by step, I've focused on improving on the little things that have helped me be a better player for this team."
Preston scored the 37th and final run of the series, coming home on a single by Newton and a fielding error on the Spartans. Southwestern brought the tying run to the plate when Jenna Parfenink recorded her fourth hit of the game, but a grounder back to Banner turned into a series-clinching double play, sending Indian Hills (39-11) into a best-of-three regional championship series at home against Iowa Western starting on Wednesday.
"These girls learned last year just how quickly this game can be taken away from you," Diehl said. "They've learned not to take the game for granted."
JUCO SOFTBALL
SATURDAY
Indian Hills 11, Southwestern 6
SWCC 203 001 0 — 6 12 1
IHCC 202 115 x — 11 14 1
Southwestern battery — Thayda Houser (L, 14-11) (6IP, 14H, 11R, 11ER, 14K, 3BB), Jordan Redeker catching.
2B — Redeker, Kaitlyn Schad, Madeleine Shwaluk.
HR — Ali Enright, Schad, M. Shwaluk.
Hits — Schad 3-4, Paige Shwaluk 3-5, M. Shwaluk 2-4, Redeker 1-3, Hailey Chew 1-4, Enright 1-4, Brylee Kemper 1-4.
RBI — M. Shwaluk 3, Enright 2, Schad.
Runs — Schad 2, P. Shwaluk 2, Enright, M. Shwaluk.
Indian Hills battery — Margo van Eilj (W, 17-2) (7IP, 12H, 6R, 6ER, 3K, 4BB), Kennedy Preston catching.
2B — Nicole Bellis, Breanna Newton.
HR — Preston 2, Bellis, Newton, Chloe Olson.
Hits — Preston 3-3, Newton 3-4, Bellis 2-4, Maddy Findley 2-4, Peyton Moffet 2-4, Bryanna Mehaffy 1-3, Olson 1-3.
RBI — Preston 5, Bellis 3, Newton, Olson.
Runs — Bellis 2, Mehaffy 2, Moffet 2, Olson 2, Preston 2, Newton.
Indian Hills 11, Southwestern 9
SWCC 401 220 0 — 9 19 3
IHCC 210 134 x — 11 14 1
Southwestern battery — Jenna Parfenink (L, 5-7) (5 1/3IP, 13H, 10R, 7ER, 3K, BB), Ali Enright (2H, R) and Thayda Houser (2/3IP, 2K), Kaitlyn Schad catching.
2B — Brylee Kemper 2, Hailey Chews.
HR — Enright, Parfenink.
Hits — Parfenink 4-5, Enright 3-4, Kemper 3-4, Chews 2-4, Paige Shwaluk 2-4, Parfenink 2-5, Schad 2-5, Madeleine 1-3.
RBI — Chews 2, Enright 2, Parfenink 2, Kemper, Schad, P. Shwaluk.
Runs — Parfenink 2, Chews, Grace Cotton, Enright, Kemper, Schad, M. Shwaluk, P. Shwaluk.
Indian Hills battery — Malarie Huseman (2/3IP, 7H, 4R, 4ER) and C.J. Banner (W, 6-2) (6 1/3IP, 12H, 5R, 5ER, 3K, 4BB), Kennedy Preston catching.
HR — Alex Beard, Nicole Bellis, Breanna Newton.
Hits — Bellis 3-4, Newton 3-4, Preston 3-4, Peyton Moffet 2-4, Gretta Hartz 1-3, Bryanna Mehaffy 1-3, Beard 1-4.
RBI — Preston 4, Bellis 2, Beard, Mehaffy, Newton.
Runs — Bellis 3, Chloe Olson 2, Preston 2, Beard, Jalila Hart, Moffet, Newton.