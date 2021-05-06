FORT DODGE — The Indian Hills softball team returned from an unexpected 10-day layoff, flourishing at the plate in regular-season finale for the Warriors.
Nine different batters collected at least two hits during an Iowa Community College Athletic Conference doubleheader sweep of Iowa Central at the Harlan Rogers Sports Complex. Kennedy Preston led the Warriors with six hits in the two wins for IHCC, doubling twice and driving in six runs in a 17-6 win in the second game of the doubleheader after Indian Hills officially returned to the diamond Wednesday with a 12-3 win in game one against the Tritons.
Nicole Bellis, Bryanna Mehaffy and Peyton Moffet all were 4-9 in the doubleheader for Indian Hills in the final tune-up before hosting Southwestern this weekend in a best-two-out-of-three regional semifinal series. Bellis hit her team-leading 14th home run of the season in game one and drove in two runs in each game, finishing the regular season tied with DMACC infielder Sophie Maras with a region-leading 89 RBIs.
Moffet added two hits, three RBIs and a run scored for IHCC in game one as the Warriors put away the Tritons scoring six runs in the top of the fifth. Margo van Eilj earned her team-leading 16th win in the pitching circle for Indian Hills, opening the final regular season doubleheader allowing just two earned runs on four hits over six innings with four strikeouts and four walks.
Chloe Olson failed to add to her program record for career home runs, finishing 3-5 in the doubleheader on Wednesday scoring two runs in each game against the Tritons 10 days after hitting her 37th career home run at Northeast. Maddy Findley added four hits in Wednesday's doubleheader, homering and driving in four runs in game two for the Warriors.
After going hitless in game one, Gretta Hartz responded with two hits in game two as the Warriors erased an early 5-2 deficit. Hartz put IHCC ahead for good during a 10-run rally in the fifth inning with a two-run blast to left.
Indian Hills finishes the regular season with a final record of 37-11, finishing third in the ICCAC regular-season standings with a 29-9 record after returning to the diamond after having to postpone six games due to a COVID-related pause of all team activities. The Warriors, the top team in the ICCAC Division I tournament, will host Southwestern in the first two games of the regional semifinal series between the teams at Romalynn 'R.L.' Hellyer Field on Saturday at 1 p.m.
Should either Indian Hills or Southwestern sweep Saturday's doubleheader, they will advance to face either Iowa Western or Southeastern in the best-of-three regional championship series next week. Should the teams split Saturday's doubleheader, a decisive third game will be played on Sunday in Ottumwa starting at noon.
JUCO SOFTBALL
WEDNESDAY
Indian Hills 12, Iowa Central 3
IHCC 101 064 — 12 13 2
ICCC 000 111 — 3 4 1
Indian Hills battery — Margo van Eilj (W, 16-2) (6IP, 4H, 3R, 2ER, 4K, 4BB), Kennedy Preston catching.
HR — Nicole Bellis.
Hits — Chloe Olson 2-2, Preston 2-2, Bellis 2-4, Bryanna Mehaffy 2-4, Peyton Moffet 2-4, Maddy Findley 1-1, Jalila Hart 1-2, Breanna Newton 1-3.
RBI — Moffet 3, Bellis 2, Newton 2, Findley, Gretta Hartz, Gracie Jevyak, Mehaffy, Preston.
Runs — Bellis 2, Javyak 2, Olson 2, Preston 2, Findley, Mehaffy, Moffet, Newton.
Iowa Central battery — Madison Huisman (L, 13-9) (5IP, 10H, 8R, 6ER, 3K, 5BB) and Emily English (IP, 3H, 4R, 4ER, 2BB, HBP), Madysen Lange catching.
HR — Loghen Schnetzer.
Hits — Rachel Newell 1-1, Lange 1-3, Schnetzer 1-3, Abby Wilson 1-3.
RBI — Lange, Schnetzer.
Runs — Newell, Schnetzer, Abbie Thilges.
Indian Hills 17, Iowa Central 6
IHCC 200 0(10)1 4 — 17 20 1
ICCC 320 010 0 — 6 8 2
Indian Hills battery — C.J. Banner (3IP, 6H, 5R, 3ER, K, 2BB) and Malarie Huseman (W, 14-6) (4IP, 2H, R, ER, 3K, 2BB), Kennedy Preston catching.
2B — Breanna Newton 2, Preston 2.
HR — Maddy Findley, Gretta Hartz.
Hits — Preston 4-6, Findley 3-5, Jalila Hart 2-4, Nicole Bellis 2-5, Hartz 2-5, Bryanna Mehaffy 2-5, Peyton Moffet 2-5, Newton 2-5, Chloe Olson 1-3.
RBI — Preston 6, Findley 4, Bellis 2, Hartz 2, Moffet, Newton.
Runs — Bellis 4, Mehaffy 3, Newton 2, Olson 2, Preston 2, Findley, Hart, Hartz, Moffet.
Iowa Central battery — Mikhaela Muir (L, 6-6) (4 1/3IP, 9H, 6R, 6ER, 3K, 2BB), Kayla Wookey (2IP, 9H, 11R, 9ER, K, 2BB, HBP) and Emily English (2/3IP, 2H, K), Madysen Lange catching.
2B — Mackenzie Rosenboom.
HR — Rosenboom.
Hits — Allyson Stewart 2-2, Rosenboom 2-4, Paytton Crawford 1-2, Rachel Newell 1-2, Lange 1-3, Abby Wilson 1-4.
RBI — Rosenboom 3.
Runs — Rosenboom 2, Crawford, Lange, Newell, Wilson.