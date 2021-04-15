COUNCIL BLUFFS – Margot van Elji pitched her first career no-hitter for the 18th-ranked Indian Hills softball team on Wednesday, securing an Iowa Community College Athletic Conference road doubleheader split at Iowa Western.
Van Eijl, now 11-0 on the season, carried the perfect game into the bottom of the fifth before a one-out error allowed Iowa Western to put a runner on for the first time in the second game with Indian Hills leading 8-0. After coming within two outs of five-inning perfection, van Elji worked around a walk to retire Karlie Chonis on strikes before a ground out to Gracie Jevyak at first base clinched the no-hitter for the IHCC freshman pitcher.
"Margot threw a real gem," Indian Hills head softball coach Lindsay Diehl said. "She had a presence on the mound and was dealing for sure. We made plays for her and the bats made adjustments the second time through the line up to get out in five innings."
Van Eijl's no-hitter took just 65 pitches, featuring five strikeouts. Indian Hills scored eight runs on seven hits in the nightcap with a pair of singles by Anna Voigt, a double and two RBIs by Peyton Moffet and four combined runs driven in by Nicole Bellis and Breanna Newton leading the offensive attack.
"I am so happy with the energy we played with. The kids were all in, every pitch from the dugout," Diehl said. "If we would have cleaned up a few things, we could've gotten game one."
Instead, the Warriors (28-8, 20-6 ICCAC) fell behind 3-0 in game one before the offense chipped away at the lead, scoring a run in each of the final four innings. Madeline Layman's two-run single to right in the bottom of the sixth ultimately provided Iowa Western (30-10, 17-9 ICCAC) with the decisive margin.
"I was pleased to see our girls keep fighting and believing we could win that game," Diehl added "There were some small things we can get better at, but they are getting better defensively."
Gretta Hartz was 2-3 at the plate in the opening game for Indian Hills, driving in one run and scoring once. Moffet, Bellis, Chloe Olson, Kennedy Preston and Voigt all added hits to the Warrior cause.
Malarie Huseman (13-6) shouldered the loss in 5 1/3 innings of work. Huseman struck out seven and walked two while surrendering six hits before C.J. Banner came on to retire the Reivers in the sixth.
Indian Hills faces another solid challenge this weekend. The Warriors play host to seventh-ranked (NJCAA DII) Kirkwood (29-8, 18-4 ICCAC) in a four-game series at Romalynn 'R.L.' Hellyer Field that could go a long way to deciding the ICCAC regular-season softball championship race.
"This weekend is going to be another great test for us," Diehl said. "I am challenging my kids to dig their heels in and want more."
First pitch for Saturday's doubleheader in Ottumwa is 1 p.m. Sunday's doubleheader begins at Noon.
JUCO SOFTBALL
WEDNESDAY
Iowa Western 6, Indian Hills 4
IHCC 000 111 1 — 4 7 1
IWCC 102 012 x — 6 6 6
Indian Hills battery — Malarie Huseman (5 1/3IP, 6H, 6R, 5ER, 7K, 2BB) and C.J. Banner (2/3IP, 2K, BB), Kennedy Preston catching.
3B — Peyton Moffet.
Hits — Gretta Hartz 2-3, Anna Voigt 1-2, Nicole Bellis 1-4, Moffet 1-4, Chloe Olson 1-4, Preston 1-4.
RBI — Bellis, Hartz, Preston, Voigt.
Runs — Hartz, Bryanna Mehaffy, Moffet, Preston.
Iowa Western battery — Brooke Melnychuck (W, 20-4) (7IP, 7H, 4R, 2ER, 8K, BB), Dave Katarina Bain and Sydney Mccorkle catching.
2B — Bain, Madeline Layman.
HR — Logan Corcoran.
Hits — Bain 2-3, Aujenai Gregory 2-3, Corcoran 1-3, Layman 1-3.
RBI — Bain 2, Layman 2, Corcoran.
Runs — Corcoran, Tayler Floyd, Gregory, Mccorkle, Matytilyn Reiling, Kennedy Walls.
Indian Hills 8, Iowa Western 0
IHCC 013 40 — 8 7 1
IWCC 000 00 — 0 0 4
Indian Hills battery — Margot van Elji (W, 11-0) (5IP, 5K, BB), Peyton Moffet catching.
2B — Moffet, Chloe Olson.
Hits — Anna Voigt 2-2, Bryanna Mehaffy 1-2, Breanna Newton 1-2, Nicole Bellis 1-3, Moffet 1-3, Olson 1-3.
RBI — Bellis 2, Moffet 2, Newton 2, Olson, Voigt.
Runs — Moffet 2, Kennedy Preston 2, Kaylee Bix, Mehaffy, Olson, Voigt.
Iowa Western battery — Libby Walls (L, 4-2) (4IP, 6H, 8R, 4ER, 3K, 3BB) and Sage Copeland (2IP, H), Karlie Chonis catching.